These GIFs Show What It’s Really Like to Have Glaucoma and Other Eye Problems

Picture for a moment what it would be like if the lens of your eye was cloudy, all the time. Or if you saw dark spots or strings floating across your field of vision. For anyone who's never experienced eye problems, the symptoms are hard to image. That's why the UK site Clinic Compare has created four GIFs that let us see through the eyes of the visually impaired. The clips below drive home home the importance of wearing sunglasses, eating plenty of leafy greens, and generally taking the best possible care of your peepers, so you can keep seeing clearly for decades to come.

Cataract

GIF: Clinic Compare

Cataracts tend to develop when the tissue in the eye's lens changes with age, or because of an injury. Seeing with a cataract can be like looking through a foggy or frosty window.

Age-related macular degeneration

GIF: Clinic Compare

According to the National Eye Institute, age-related macular degeneration is the leading cause of vision loss among people 50 and older. The disease blurs the sharp, central vision you need for activities that require looking straight ahead, like reading and driving.

Glaucoma

GIF: Clinic Compare

Glaucoma damages the nerve the links the retina to the brain, and can eventually lead to tunnel vision. It's typically caused by a build-up of fluid and pressure inside the eyes. RELATED: All About the Eye Diseases Stealing Roseanne Barr's Sight

Diabetic retinopathy

GIF: Clinic Compare

Diabetic retinopathy is linked to chronically high blood sugar, which can damage the tiny blood vessels that feed the retina. The eye then attempts to grow new blood vessels, but they tend to leak and interfere with vision.