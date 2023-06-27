Viral Skincare Hack Uses Eye Drops to Conceal Pimples—But Does It Work?

A new internet trend claims using Lumify on pimples helps the blemish disappear and fade faster.

This is because the eye drops contain brimonidine, which reduces the appearance of redness on the skin.

Experts recommended seeking care from a board-certified dermatologist to receive adequate treatment that is personal to your own skin health.

People are using Lumify to get rid of pimples. But do the eyedrops actually work to reduce acne?

Using home remedies to hide acne is not a new concept. For years, skincare enthusiasts have been experimenting with different ways to clear up breakouts fast, using everything from pimple patches to other solutions often found in homes—like toothpaste.

The newest trend seems to have started with TikTok user Bree Martin who revealed the skin trick in a video with over 2.7 million views. “I’ve been gatekeeping the best way to cover up a pimple without any makeup for far too long,” she said.

In the video, Martin uses a Q-tip to apply Lumify eye drops on her zit. She later shows how the pimple is no longer red. “It works a lot better when it’s just like still a full pimple but definitely works very very well.”

But do experts really think using an eye drop solution is a good idea for skincare? Here’s what board-certified dermatologists have to say.

Getty Images / PeopleImages

Does Using Lumify On Pimples Actually Work?

According to Brendan Camp, MD, a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology, Lumify eye drops may temporarily reduce the redness associated with a blemish, making it less pronounced in appearance.

That’s because these eye drops contain an active ingredient called brimonidine, which causes vasoconstriction, or the constriction of superficial blood vessels in the skin, Camp said.

When the blood vessels in the skin tighten and contract, they temporarily make the vessels smaller, which reduces the amount of blood in that area and also physically makes the area appear less red.

Brimonidine is also approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as Mirvaso, a topical cream used to treat redness associated with rosacea, a long-term facial inflammatory skin condition, Susan Massick, MD, a board-certified dermatologist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, told Health.

Although Lumify eye drops can help soften the appearance of acne and reduce redness, they do not treat acne or prevent it, and they do not address the cause of acne, such as skin bacteria, oil, and inflammation, Massick said.

“Using Lumify eye drops may temporarily decrease redness, but it won’t clear up the usual culprits of acne such as oil, pimples, blackheads, and whiteheads,” she said.

Is Using Lumify Eye Drops Safe to Use on the Skin?

As is the case with any product, using Lumify for purposes other than its intended use comes with a few considerations.

“Generally speaking, applying these [eye] drops to the skin is relatively safe, although it may lead to an area of pale skin because it constricts the blood vessels,” Joshua Zeichner, MD, associate professor of dermatology and Director of Cosmetic & Clinical Research in Dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital told Health.

It’s important to remember that any effect that topical brimonidine will have on the skin is temporary—the effects will only last for a few hours and some people may experience a “rebound effect where redness returns and is even more red than before you applied it,” Massick said.

Experts recommend using a small amount of Lumify on the body first to see how the skin reacts, especially if you have sensitive skin or skin conditions. If the product causes redness, burning, or stinging, you should wash it off immediately and discontinue use, said Zeichner.

Experts Do Not Recommend Using Lumify on Acne

While this skin hack can be useful if you have a red pimple that may be difficult to cover up with makeup products, experts do not recommend using eye drops on your pimples.

“It doesn’t get to the root cause of acne, so it acts as a cosmetic, temporary fix,” Zeichner said.

Massick said that because eye drops are not anti-inflammatory or antibacterial, they won’t prevent blackheads or whiteheads, or decrease oil production.

“I would recommend using over-the-counter products only in the way in which they were intended—would use eye drops for eyes, and topicals for the skin,” Massick said. “I would not recommend this skin hack for the pimply breakouts of acne.”

She also noted the negative side effects that may result from the trend, like rebound redness, flushing, stinging, and burning sensation.

“Be very careful about getting your medical information on TikTok, especially when it comes to skincare,” Massick said. “Some skin hacks can actually be more harmful than helpful, more myth than truth, and more clickbait than valuable content.”

Dermatologist-Approved Acne Prevention and Treatment

Instead of trying this hack, experts say there are several other options that are over-the-counter that can be more effective at getting rid of pimples. This includes:

Facial washes that contain salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide

Topical spot treatments in creams or gels

Pimple patches that contain benzoyl peroxide

Over-the-counter retinoids, such as Differin (adapalene)

Leave-on acne treatment masks that contain ingredients like benzoyl peroxide, niacinamide, and zinc

According to Zeichner, one of the best ways to treat a red, angry pimple is to apply products like a topical acne treatment that contains benzoyl peroxide.

“It is perhaps the most effective ingredient we have to treat acne because it lowers levels of acne-causing bacteria and reduces skin inflammation,” Zeichner said “It will shrink the pimple and help it heal quicker.”

If your acne is not responding to over-the-counter treatments or is having a negative impact on your quality of life, experts recommended seeking care from a board-certified dermatologist to receive adequate treatment.

Massick emphasized the importance of this. “See a board-certified dermatologist who can help guide your skincare routine, address any underlying skin concerns, such as acne, and tailor a treatment regimen right for your skin.”

