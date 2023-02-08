Amazon Shoppers Dub This Cooling Body Pillow the ‘Best Ever’ & It’s 43% Off Right Now

It’s breathable and gives full body support.

By Lauren Levy
Published on February 8, 2023

Not all pillows are love at first sleep. And considering the amount of time you you spend in bed trying to battle through anxiety, insomnia, or aches and pain from injury or a health ailments—you want your pillow to be on your side (no pun intended). In fact, according to the CDC one in four American adults struggle with arthritis and joint-related pain, which can make sleep difficult. To help improve their quality of sleep, many people have found relief cuddling up to a body pillow and one that Amazon shoppers have turned to time and time again is on sale right now for a massive 43% off.

The Elemuse Full Body Pillow for Adults, which is filled with shredded memory foam, is currently $30 off right now. It comes with an eco-friendly, removable, cooling bamboo cover (which should be great news for hot sleepers) that’s washable, breathable, and absorbs heat. The 20 x 54-inch pillow is also odorless, chemical-free, and comes with a 30-day return for sleep comfort testing. It was designed for different sleeping positions so try out whatever works best for you. 

Currently, the Elemuse Full Body Pillow for Adults has a 4.3-star average rating from more than 1,400 customer reviews. One pleased reviewer described this body pillow as just what they wanted. “I shopped a LONG time and read a LOT of reviews before purchasing this body pillow … I am so incredibly pleased with this purchase,” they wrote. “It provides the support I need while still being soft enough to hug … I am very happy with this purchase.”

A customer with hip and shoulder pain explains "I would have to flip myself and my two support pillows over," but after using the body pillow they "awaken much less frequently now."

Another reviewer summed it up short and sweet: “Best body pillow I've ever had.” But went into further details explaining, “Title says it all, been buying a pillow every year for 10 or so years. This is the first one that didn't deflate after 2 months. The case it comes with has been washed multiple times, as has it, and it is still great. Would recommend it.”

For this pleased pillow user, it’s simply love. “I love this pillow! When I first received this pillow, I was skeptical. … It seemed too bulky and cumbersome. NOT!” the shopper wrote. “This pillow is AMAZING! I am a ‘flipper’ and it is unbelievable how this pillow follows me! I am not sure how I ever survived without it! It is so supportive and so comfortable!”

