The Best Cleansers for People With Eczema, According to Dermatologists

For most people, washing their face or taking a shower doesn't require much thought. But for those with eczema, applying just about any substance to the skin can be risky—and the wrong facial cleanser, hand soap, or body wash can lead to cracks, chafing, and pain.

The skin of an eczema patient can't protect itself from the environment as well as it should, explains Joshua Zeichner, MD, a dermatologist and director of cosmetic and clinical research at Mount Sinai Hospital's Department of Dermatology. The result? "The skin develops tiny cracks in it, loses hydration, and becomes inflamed," he says. "The key to cleansing the skin in eczema is to remove dirt without compromising the integrity of the skin barrier."