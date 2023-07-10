Early-Onset Colorectal Cancer: Study Identifies 7 Risk Factors Men Should Know

Researchers have identified seven risk factors for early-onset colorectal cancer in males.

Rates of early-onset colorectal cancer—or colorectal cancer in people younger than 50—have been on the rise in recent years.

The findings may encourage people with certain risk factors to get screened for colorectal cancer earlier.

While rates of colorectal cancer (cancer that starts in the colon or rectum) have been dropping among older people since 2011, they have been rising at a rate of 2% per year in people younger than 55. Men develop colorectal cancer more often than women, but rates of early-onset colorectal cancer in both men and women have steadily climbed.



No one knows why exactly, but understanding the risk factors for this younger population could help provide clues, Anton Bilchik, MD, PhD, a surgical oncologist and director of the Gastrointestinal and Hepatobiliary Program at Saint John’s Cancer Institute in Santa Monica, Calif., told Health.

The study findings may also encourage people with the risk factors to get screened for colorectal cancer, said lead study author Thomas Imperiale, MD, a professor of gastroenterology and hepatology at the Indiana University School of Medicine and research scientist at the Regenstrief Institute.

Risk Factors for Early-Onset Colorectal Cancer in Men

For the study, published in the journal Cancer Prevention Research on June 6, researchers used a veterans database to identify 600 people with non-hereditary colon or rectal cancer and 2,400 control patients without colorectal cancer. All of the study participants were male and between the ages of 35 and 49.

After examining details about the veterans, researchers found seven variables that may increase the risk of a colorectal cancer diagnosis:

Being on the older end of the 35 to 49 age bracket

Not regularly using non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like aspirin or ibuprofen

Not regularly using statins, which are medications that are usually used to lower cholesterol

Drinking alcohol

Having a first or second degree relative with colorectal cancer

Having other health conditions

A service-connection/copay variable (a measure of socio-economic status)

Some elements, like older age, alcohol use, and having a close relative with colorectal cancer are known risk factors for colorectal cancer. But others are more surprising, such as not regularly using NSAIDs or statins.

The researchers didn’t look into why regular use of these drugs might impact colorectal cancer risk, but Paul Oberstein, MD, assistant director of the NYU Langone Perlmutter Cancer Center’s Pancreatic Cancer Center, explained some possible theories.

“NSAIDS are anti-inflammatory medications, and previous studies seem to show that, by preventing inflammation, you can prevent the development of polyps and maybe even cancer,” Oberstein told Health. He added that he wasn’t shocked that taking them could lower the risk of colorectal cancer, but he was surprised by the “magnitude of benefit” they conferred.

As for statins, Oberstein said previous evidence has shown that taking them may lower the risk of colon cancer, though research is ongoing.

“I certainly wouldn’t recommend going out and using those medications based on the study,” he said. “They could possibly reduce your risk of colon cancer but could raise your risk of something else.”

The service connection co-pay variable is medical coding that’s unique to veterans, according to Imperiale. “We think it may represent a proxy for income level,” he said. “In our seven-variable model, it contributed some risk information, but was less important numerically to risk prediction than the other variables in the model.”

According to Oberstein, one of the most important findings in the study is the link between alcohol use and early-onset colorectal cancer. “Alcohol is a carcinogen—it raises the risk of cancer,” he said. “But the degree that it’s reported in this study is higher than what’s been previously reported.”

A More Tailored Approach to Colorectal Cancer Screening

While this study looked at veterans, Imperiale said the results apply to non-veterans as well. “We chose veterans because there is a lot of cancer in veterans, they are part of the largest health care system in the U.S., and the high quality of the VA’s electronic medical record system all supported conducting this study in veterans,” he said. (His team is currently finishing up the analysis for a similar study of female veterans.)

Imperiale said he hopes the study will help push certain people to get screened at the recommended age of 45. That’s five years younger than the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force’s previous recommendation, which was changed in 2021.

Screening methods range from at-home stool tests to colonoscopy, a procedure in which a doctor uses a long tube called a colonoscope to examine the colon and rectum for abnormalities.

“Many people in this age range need convincing, even though [screening] is recommended,” Imperiale said.

He added that knowing the risk factors can help determine when a man might be at an increased risk of colorectal cancer and possibly need screening even earlier than the recommended age.

Bilchik agreed. “Since the majority of colorectal cancer is preventable through screening, this study presents information that may be helpful to determine which young men should be screened for colorectal cancer, even below the age of 45,” he said.

Having a firmer understanding of the risk factors may even propel doctors to begin having the screening conversation with their younger male patients earlier than they already are, Amalia Stefanou, MD, assistant member of the Gastrointestinal Oncology Department at Moffitt Cancer Center, told Health.

“The guidelines of starting screening exams at 45 is new and some patients and primary care physicians don’t yet broadly accept these recommendations,” Stefanou said. “Awareness of risk factors would encourage primary care doctors to have these conversations with patients to increase screening.”