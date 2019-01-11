What Is a Squatty Potty—and Can It Really Help You Poop?

Maybe you've spotted one in a friend's bathroom. Or saw the hilarious, slightly weird unicorn commercial (you know the one). The Squatty Potty has developed a cult following from uber enthusiastic users who claim it changed their bathroom habits for the better.

The idea: By elevating your feet, your body is in a squatting position that's more natural for going number two. In a previous interview with Health, Pat Raymond, MD, a fellow of the American College of Gastroenterology, explained that these toilet stools "create a tighter angle between the thigh bone and the pelvis, which gives you more oomph for pushing that bowel movement out."

And now, there's some preliminary research to back up Squatty Potty's claims. A recent study published in the Journal of Clinical Gastroenterology asked 52 participants to complete initial surveys about their bathroom habits. After testing a Squatty Potty for two weeks, the participants then completed a second survey recounting their bowel movements during that time and noting any changes. (Squatty Potty did not fund the study.)

The results suggest that a toilet stool really could give you that extra oomph. Two-thirds of participants said they would continue to use the Squatty Potty; 71% said their bowel movements were faster when using it; and 90% said the stools helped them strain less. Participants who reported bathroom difficulties in the initial survey saw the most dramatic improvements.

The basic white Squatty Potty is just $25.

These results are probably not too surprising if you've seen the Squatty Potty on Amazon, where it's accumulated over 8,000 positive testimonials and an impressive 74% five-star rating.

"It works like a charm... you will wonder how you got along without it all these years," one reviewer writes. "Although the stance is a bit awkward to experience at first, the results are immediate," says another. Other reviews rave about the stool's seeming ability to end bouts of constipation.

The one downside? "The worst thing about this contraption is that you gather all of your viewing content (i.e. Kindle, article, Instagram, etc.), prop yourself up, and before you even get past the first paragraph it’s time to get off," writes another Amazon reviewer.

Ready to see what the fuss is all about? There's a Squatty Potty for everyone—and every aesthetic. The stool is available in classic white ($25; amazon.com), bamboo ($80; amazon.com), slim teak ($80; bedbathandbeyond.com), and stylish slim ghost ($80; squattypotty.com).

You can also buy the brand's starter kit ($60; squattypotty.com), which includes a toilet stool, spray, and plunger, as well as a children's version ($20-$40; squattypotty.com).

