5 Delicious Probiotic Treats (That Aren’t Yogurt!)

Youâve heard time and again that âgoodâ bacteria are important for aiding immune function and nutrient absorption and keeping your digestive system running smoothly. But if youâre feeling yogurt fatigue, look no further: Companies are disguising healthy bugs in all sorts of snacks and drinks. Weâve got a good gut feeling about these new buys.

Suja Pressed Probiotic WatersÂ ($3 for a 14.5-oz. bottle; at Target stores)

At only 10 calories and 1 gram of sugar or less per bottle, they manage to pack a fruity sweetness without any freaky additives.

FlapJacked Mighty MuffinsÂ ($26 for a pack of 5; amazon.com)

The baking-mix company offers 12 flavors in its line of instant muffins, including peanut butter and maple pumpkin. Mighty, indeedâthese snacks have probiotics plus 20 grams of protein, and theyâre ready after about 35 seconds in the microwave. Just add water!

Photo: amazon.com

GoodBelly Protein Shakes ($3.50 for a 15.2-oz. bottle; goodbelly.com)

Power shakes are the latest thing on tap from the probiotic drink company. Each of them is loaded with 15 grams of plant-based protein and 40 billion probiotic cultures.

Photo: goodbelly.com

JÃ¹s by Julie Probiotic Cold Brew CoffeeÂ ($8 for a 16-oz. bottle; jusbyjulie.com)

Get your a.m. energy (along with major digestive benefits) with a bottle of original or vanilla that will satisfy any coffee snob.

Photo: jusbyjulie.com

Naturally More Almond ButterÂ ($13 for a 16-oz. jar; amazon.com)

The brandâs new recipe features roasted California almonds, vegan probiotics, flaxseed, and a hint of coconut sugar.

Photo: amazon.com