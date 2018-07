When nausea strikes, it’s undeniable. That familiar queasy feeling is a classic symptom of motion sickness and the flu and a common side effect of chemotherapy.

Often there’s a very specific, easy-to-pinpoint cause of nausea, notes Yevgeniy Vaynkof, MD, a family physician at Medical Offices of Manhattan in New York City, like morning sickness or how much you had to drink last night. “However, at times the root cause is not as obvious and requires a thorough investigation,” he says.

So what’s making you green? Here are some possible causes of nausea that you may not have suspected.

