These Are the Best Hemorrhoid Treatments, According to Experts

From salt soaks to topical creams, we've rounded up the most effective over-the-counter products and home remedies for external hemorrhoids. Plus, they can all be found on Amazon.

By Susan Brickell
November 05, 2018

When it comes to our butts, down-there problems can be embarrassing or sensitive topics. Even hemorrhoids, as common as they are, can be difficult to understand and talk about. If you've gotten a hemorrhoid diagnosis from your doctor, don't fret: Hemorrhoids affect about one in 20 Americans (both men and women), and half of adults above age 50 have them, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

"We all have blood vessels in that area, but when they become enlarged, that is a hemorrhoid," explains Health contributing medical editor Roshini Rajapaksa, MD. Constipation, straining to push out a bowel movement, pregnancy, and even prolonged sitting or cycling can put pressure on veins and cause hemorrhoids to develop, Dr. Raj tells us.

Over-the-counter ointments or creams that contain a mild steroid can help decrease itching or pain, and there are also prescription-strength creams and suppositories available. But one of the best treatments you can do at home is to soak the area in warm water several times a day. This helps to soothe and shrink hemorrhoids, says Dr. Raj.

New York-based dermatologist Rachel Nazarian, MD, agrees. "I prefer having patients do sitz baths daily, which involves having them take warm baths and soaking the area," she says. Dr. Nazarian also backs over-the-counter products that contain witch hazel, since this ingredient is calming and anti-inflammatory. "[These products] are available in pads and wipes that can be applied directly to the hemorrhoid to help with symptomatic relief."

Sometimes, external hemorrhoids can shrink to the point that you don't notice they're there. But if you do experience bleeding from your rectum, it's important to see your doctor, especially if you've never had hemorrhoids before. Your doctor can do an examination and perform other tests to rule out something more serious. There are also medical procedures to actually remove hemorrhoids in case they don't disappear.

The best way to prevent hemorrhoids is to prevent constipation, which in turn will help ward off swollen veins. "Eat a diet high in fiber, drink plenty of water, and exercise regularly," says Dr. Raj. Examples of fiber-rich foods include beans, whole grains, corn, lentils, artichokes, and fresh fruits and veggies.

Below, we've rounded up some of the most popular products on Amazon with expert-approved ingredients to help you treat your annoying pain in the butt from home.

1
Carex Sitz Bath

amazon.com

Amazon's bestseller for sitz baths, this is a small bowl that fits over your toilet seat and offers a convenient way to soak and soothe the affected area.

2
Better Bath Better Body Sitz Bath Soak

amazon.com

Sprinkle this soothing Epsom salt soak right into your sitz bath. Pure juniper essential oil and pure niaouli essential oil combine with Epsom salt to reduce pain, cleanse, and support blood vessel function, as well as provide relief from swelling.

3
Thena Natural Wellness Organic Sitz Bath Soak

amazon.com

This organic bath soak has the finest grain Epsom and dead sea salts (fancy!) that dissolve quickly to offer immediate relief, shrinking hemorrhoids, softening damaged skin, and neutralizing odor. Magnesium oil also works to lubricate the perineum to repair damaged tissue to prevent infection.

4
Preparation H Flushable Medicated Hemorrhoid Wipes

amazon.com

Formulated with witch hazel and aloe, these medicated wipes cool, soothe, and comfort regions where hemorrhoids occur. The pouches are convenient to use and travel-friendly, so you can easily pop them in your purse or carry-on. Bonus: They're septic-safe for easy disposal.

5
Doctor Butler's Hemorrhoid & Fissure Ointment

amazon.com

Packed with organic herbs, minerals, and amino acids, this popular ointment reduces pain, itching and burning, protects and soothes irritations, reduces swelling, and stops bleeding from hemorrhoids and small anal tears. With over 1,000 five-star reviews, you know you'll be in good company.

6
Dr. Cole's Herbal Balm Hemorrhoid Treatment

amazon.com

Chock-full of essential oils and ingredients like witch hazel, beeswax, olive oil, yarrow, and vitamin E, this organic balm numbs and shrinks hemorrhoids gently and effectively. When you open the tin, be sure to stir the contents with a fork, as the beeswax tends to settle on top and needs to be blended into the mixture. Apply a dime-sized amount to the irritated area three to four times a day.

7
Ma Mère Postpartum Witch Hazel Spray and Hemorrhoid Treatment

amazon.com

Boasting witch hazel, tea tree, lavender, and grapefruit, a few spritzes can soothe, cleanse, and decrease inflammation in areas where hemorrhoids develop. For extra relief, store the bottle in the fridge for a cooling sensation when you use it.

8
WiseWays Herbals Witch Hazel Salve

amazon.com

According to Dr. Nazarian, witch hazel can be very calming and anti-inflammatory, perfect for treating painful hemorrhoids. "This is great for anytime you have rectal discomfort from overconsumption, irritable bowel, hemorrhoids, itch, or excessive contact/abrasion," writes one reviewer. "I find it provides immediate relief with zero sting."

9
NOW Psyllium Husk Fiber Capsules

amazon.com

"Taking a fiber supplement daily can help decrease straining," Dr. Raj tells us. While it may not affect hemorrhoids at a local level, it can soften stool and regulate bowel movements, she explains, therefore allowing hemorrhoids to shrink. This natural soluble fiber supplement comes in a vegan-friendly capsule and has over 1,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. (As always, it's a good idea to speak with your doctor before adding any new supplements into your diet.)

