Foodie Friday: GoodBelly Probiotic Juice

By Caroline Murray

Skip the morning OJ and try this nutritious, good-for-your-belly juice instead. Packed with exotic fruity flavors, this 50-calorie shot is a good substitute for a daily multivitamin.

The product: GoodBelly Plus probiotic juice drink ($3.99 per pack; Available at Whole Foods Market, Safeway, and specialty stores nationwide)

The taste factor: The juice comes in four flavors: Blueberry acai (our favorite), mango, strawberry, and pomegranate blackberry. Although it contains 17 vitamins and minerals, we couldn't taste a thing but juicy goodness.

The health factor: Probiotics, or "good bugs," promote healthy digestion and can help with icky tummy troubles like gas, bloating, and constipation. GoodBelly—which contains a patented probiotic strain—is organic, dairy-free, soy-free, and 100% vegan.

Editor’s pick: Take this shot with your breakfast in the morning or use as a midday pick-me-up. GoodBelly promises that after 12 days you'll notice an improvement in your digestive health or the product is free.

Why we love it: One little 2.7 oz shot will satisfy your juice craving and make you feel like you're doing something good for your body—an excellent addition to our healthy living goals for 2012!