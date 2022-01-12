With the ability to fry, roast, broil, and reheat, this little gadget does the work of numerous kitchen appliances, all while taking up about a square-foot of counter space. More impressively, it takes just minutes, not hours, to transform bland produce into something edible. However, the feature that made the best-selling appliance stand out to me was its 'even-crisp technology.' It creates the same outside-crisp and inside-tenderness of an oven or deep fryer but uses a fraction of the oil for a lighter variation of my go-to recipes.