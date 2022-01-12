The Instant Vortex Air Fryer Helped Me Eat More Vegetables—and It's on Sale
Regardless of how many salad combinations or spinach smoothie recipes I test out, I've never found a way to get excited about my daily greens intake. I'm just not a veggie girl—and I'm not alone. Many adults struggle to eat the daily recommended amount of fruits and vegetables, despite the physical and mental health benefits associated with consuming fresh produce, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.
Thankfully, my vegetable aversion has a few exceptions: pan-fried broccoli, roasted cauliflower, and a well-seasoned root vegetable drizzled in olive oil. (I'd take all these over even the best offerings of Trader Joe's frozen section.) The only problem is that they each require at least 30 minutes of prep and a hefty amount of cooking oil. But that all changed thanks to the Instant Vortex 4-in-1 Air Fryer.
To buy: Instant Vortex 4-in-1 Air Fryer, $35 (was $60), amazon.com
With the ability to fry, roast, broil, and reheat, this little gadget does the work of numerous kitchen appliances, all while taking up about a square-foot of counter space. More impressively, it takes just minutes, not hours, to transform bland produce into something edible. However, the feature that made the best-selling appliance stand out to me was its 'even-crisp technology.' It creates the same outside-crisp and inside-tenderness of an oven or deep fryer but uses a fraction of the oil for a lighter variation of my go-to recipes.
The very first recipe I used to test my new kitchen appliance was cauliflower nuggets with a hint of curry powder. I carefully followed the directions by rolling the florets in eggs and breadcrumbs, but I put my fryer to the test by only using a quarter of the oil recommended. After baking the cauliflower at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes, it transformed into perfectly golden and crispy nuggets.
After my first successful attempt at using the air fryer, I found myself reaching for it daily. To my shock, I began to look forward to the veggie-focused masterpieces I created, from crispy balsamic Brussels sprouts to mouth-watering kale chips and French fries. I was finally getting a full serving of greens every day and having fun in the process. Plus, super-fast preheating and an easy to clean, detachable basket made cooking more efficient than ever.
After only a month of use, this appliance has transformed the way I eat for the better. On nights I previously ordered takeout, I now head to the kitchen to make quick, healthy, and delicious vegetable-based meals (or snacks).
To my fellow picky eaters and lazy cooks, you won't find a better healthy essential to add to your kitchen lineup in 2022. Shop the game-changer on Amazon while it's 42% off.
