Zelda Williams on Depression: 'Hold on to the Possibility of Hope'

Just over a year after Robin William’s death, the beloved comedian's daughter Zelda Williams has opened up about coping with grief and depression in a touching new Instagram post.

“Avoiding fear, sadness, or anger is not the same thing as being happy. I live my sadness every day, but I don't resent it anymore,” she wrote, accompanying a photo of a moon reflecting upon a lake. “Instead, I do it now so that the wonderful moments of joy I do find are not in order to forget, but to inhabit and enjoy for their own sake.”

She continued, "And for those suffering from depression, I know how dark and endless that tunnel can feel, but if happiness seems impossible to find, please hold on to the possibility of hope, faint though it may be."

Her famous father was battling depression, anxiety, and dealing with a Parkinson's Disease diagnosis before he died by suicide. Zelda Williams has since been an advocate for open discussion about mental health issues.

On World Mental Health Day last year, she tweeted: "Let's stop the misconceptions & support those who need our help. Healing the whole starts with healing minds. No matter what the misinformed say, you can't simply CHOOSE to make mental illness go away. It is NOT cowardly to suffer or seek help. Lastly, my dad openly fought depression his whole life, both in general and his own. No matter what anyone says, it is a FIGHT. Fight on."

Read her latest post below.

