This Viral Twitter Thread Reveals the Worst Things People With Mental Illness Have Been Told

if you're someone with mental illness, than you've probably heard plenty of insensitive, even offensive comments about your condition. Maybe a loved one announced that there's nothing really wrong with you, or a doctor blew off your symptoms and suggested they were caused by a so-called "real" illness.

RELATED: The 5 Types of Anxiety Disorders You Need to Know About

Fed up with being dismissed or dissed, thousands of people with mental illness are now posting the worst comments they've heard to the hashtag #ThingsPeopleHaveSaidAboutMyMentalIllness.

The now-viral Twitter thread was launched by UK journalist Hattie Gladwell, who started things off by writing, “One person told me I didn’t need medication, I just needed to be more motivated to cope with my mental health.”

Quote this tweet with the most unhelpful/insensitive thing someone has said to you about your mental illness.



I’ll start: One person told me I didn’t need medication, I just needed to be more motivated to cope with my mental health. #ThingsPeopleHaveSaidAboutMyMentalIllness — hattie gladwell (@hatttiegladwell) May 6, 2018

From there, the hashtag caught on, and others posted their own stories and quotes.

“‘Everyone has a stressful job, I have a stressful job, what makes you think yours should be treated as better than everyone else?’ - from a therapist after my suicide attempt,” @joesgotcrohns wrote.

“Everyone has a stressful job, I have a stressful job, what makes you think yours should be treated as better than everyone else?” - from a therapist after my suicide attempt.



I asked if he really thought that was helpful, “I’m not here to help you, you need to help yourself” — Joe (@joesgotcrohns) May 6, 2018

“When I had an ectopic pregnancy and was told [I] didn’t need help via counselling as I couldn’t be depressed over something that wasn’t even a baby,” shared @curly_wurly85.

When I had an ectopic pregnancy and was told i didn’t need help via counselling as I couldn’t be depressed over something that wasn’t even a baby #ThingsPeopleHaveSaidAboutMyMentalIllness — Carly (@curly_wurly85) May 6, 2018

“Just try to think positive for once, it’s all in your head,” @Sophie9131 said.

#ThingsPeopleHaveSaidAboutMyMentalIllness Just try to think positive for once, it's all in your head — Sophie D. (@Sophie9131) May 6, 2018

“It’s all just an excuse, you were feeling alright the other day!” @AdamHoward2000 posted.

It's all just an excuse, you were feeling alright the other day! #ThingsPeopleHaveSaidAboutMyMentalIllness — Adam Howard (@AdamHoward2000) May 6, 2018

“I told someone I had OCD and their reply was ‘oh so you like to clean then’. I said, ‘no, I struggle with intrusive thoughts and worry about bad things happening’. Their reply then was, ‘oh, so you’re just superstitious?’” shared @AlongCameLydia.

I told someone I had OCD and their reply was "oh so you like to clean then". I said, "no, I struggle with intrusive thoughts and worry about bad things happening". Their reply then was, "oh, so you're just superstitious?" #ThingsPeopleHaveSaidAboutMyMentalIllness https://t.co/deyKPMRiE1 — Lydia 🌹❄️ (@AlongCameLydia) May 6, 2018

These are just a few of the comments and retweets that have come in from users all over the world. While mental health issues don't carry the same stigma they did a generation ago, the responses on this thread serve as a reminder that depression, anxiety, and other disorders are extremely common—and very misunderstood.