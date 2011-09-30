Stop Doing Embarrassing Moves at the Gym, Relax with Kava Juice, and Why You Can't Find Your Keys

September 30, 2011

  • Can't remember where you left your keys or what time your appointment is? Make sure you’re consuming enough vitamin B12 to keep your memory intact. [Vitamin G]

  • If this week got the best of you, skip happy hour and try a drink made from the kava plant instead. The South Pacific juice has similar affects to Valium and will have you feeling relaxed and anxiety-free almost immediately. [Fox News Health]

  • Losing weight can be a piece of cake even for those with the biggest sweet tooth. Whip up these luscious cake recipes—all less than 250 calories—to stay trim and on track. [My Recipes]

