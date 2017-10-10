Last week’s New York Times report revealing decades of sexual harassment allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein—and the subsequent New Yorker investigation documenting accounts of assault and rape—sparked an important conversation online among people who have experienced sexual assault at work.

High-profile women like Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Rose McGowan have now opened up about being harassed and abused by Weinstein. Yet sexual harassment on the job is undeniably and disappointingly common among regular folks too, as writer Anne T. Donahue made clear this week.

“When did you meet YOUR Harvey Weinstein?” Donahue tweeted. She went on to offer her own story as a potent example. “I was a 17-yr-old co-op student and he insisted on massaging my shoulders as I typed. He was my boss at a radio station and liked to me things like why ‘girls my age’ liked giving blow jobs and not having sex. A GREAT TIME.” [sic]

When did you meet YOUR Harvey Weinstein? I'll go first: I was a 17-yr-old co-op student and he insisted on massaging my shoulders as I typed — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) October 5, 2017

By Tuesday her tweet had nearly 13,000 likes, more than 5,100 retweets, and 5,000 comments. These real people sharing their own stories of abuse makes it apparent that Weinstein is just one small part of the problem.

14, ice cream store, boss showed us how to scoop by standing behind us, grabbing our wrists, bending into the cooler & scooping as one. — Paulette Perhach (@pauletteperhach) October 9, 2017

First not last: Boss relentlessly asked to dinner. I finally went. He grabbed my thigh under table. Said he and wife had "an arrangement." 🤢 — Michelle Veale (@michellevborden) October 8, 2017

Was a 24 yr old single mother emailed by a senior exec who asked to watch the sunset/sunrise... — Meegan Read (@MeeganReadCBC) October 5, 2017

First law firm out of college. Not 1 but 3 different attorneys attempted. After first, I complained to HR who hinted I had led them on. — Patricia Mooneyham (@MooneyhamTricia) October 5, 2017

I was 19, in the Navy. He asked if I knew how to keep secrets to myself and if he could see my barracks room. He was a chief. — Maria DiMartino (@MelodyPondPhD) October 9, 2017

i've had way more than one customer at the genius bar intentionally show me nude photos on their computer/iphone when they hand it to me to fix — natalie reppa (@stopthistrain28) October 5, 2017

Another editor said in a meeting (in front of everyone) that sometimes he had trouble talking to me without also imagining me having sex. — Hilary Sargent (@lilsarg) October 5, 2017

I was 15 and it was my first job and my first real boss. He kept making blowjob jokes and taunting me with what will happen when I turn 18 — Bella Rosa/Janet ♥️ (@SharpSweetBella) October 9, 2017

My Harvey was my boss (the asst. manager) I was 17. He was 35. He said he was excited to see what my tits looked like under the apron. — Natalie Soul (@NatalieESSS) October 10, 2017

About 18, job in a discount store. In the stockroom, my boss grabbed and forcefully french kissed me, claimed it was my birthday "present" — Peg S (@pegsaunders) October 9, 2017

Sexual harassment at work was once considered something women had to put up with to get ahead in their careers. Even though harassment is now illegal, high-powered bosses are still getting away with it, causing physical, mental, and emotional ramifications that can’t just be swept under the rug.

“Sexual harassment in the workplace can impair work productivity or undermine feelings of success or ability to succeed,” says Keri Moran-Kuhn, associate director of the Oregon Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Violence. If the behavior is confined to unwanted comments, it may also cause fear about it escalating to assault or violence, she says. And sexual assault and violence can lead to self-blame, shame, eating disorders, and depression, she says.

Indeed, sexual-assault survivors are at an increased risk for mental health conditions like eating disorders, substance abuse, self-harm, and post-traumatic stress disorder, according to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN). Depression is also a common consequence of assault and harassment: A Penn State study found that people who were sexually harassed at work were more likely to experience depression symptoms later in life, even after the researchers accounted for a history of depression and previous harassment.