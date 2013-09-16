Picture Yourself Happier to Get Happy

Want a surge of pleasure, now? Think of two happy events in the past— perhaps a birthday dinner and a co-worker's compliment—plus two more you're looking forward to.

Research from the University of Michigan reveals that imagining good times evokes emotions similar to what we experience during the actual moments. Including both past and future gives you a sense of coherence—the feeling that you've been somewhere great and are going in the same direction.

