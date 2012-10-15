Grumpy Monday? There Are Worse Days of the Week



Wipe that grumpy look off your face--Mondays arenât so bad! No really, thereâs even a new survey to prove it.

It seems our moods are no better or worse on Mondays than they are on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, or Thursdays, according to a team of Stony Brook University researchers who analyzed Gallup telephone poll data from 340,000 men and women collected over a year.

That's great news considering a 2010 poll by the British condiment maker Marmite found that the average person doesnât crack a smile on Monday until 11:16 A.M. or that half us are late for work and less productive on the first day of the workweek.

Maybe it's just because Monday has some stiff competition. Take Tuesdays. According to a British poll of 3,000 workers, Tuesday at 11:45 AM is the peak of misery for the week. And Wednesdays aren't smooth sailing either. When Vermont University professors analyzed more than 2 million posts, including Twitter, they found that people tend to use the most negative words on Hump Day. And while weâre at it, Thursday can by gloomy too; some studies reveal it as the rainiest day of the week.

Even the weekends aren't safe. Â One study found people are at their grumpiest on Sunday, possibly because theyâre depressed at the thought of returning to work the following day. (It was a study done on Germans by Swede investigators so you be the judge.)

So what's the take-home message? Maybe to just get over it and learn to adjust your expectations each and every day of the week. Thatâs what Dr. Jeffery Brown, Psy.D., a Harvard psychiatry professor and clinicalÂ psychologist advises.

âManage your expectation for what the day holds,â says Brown, who is also author of Chicken Soup for the Soul: Think Positive for Great Health. âYou can have some heavy burdens to lift and still be positive about all the things facing you.â

Brown recommends looking at all of the good you have to look forward to every day. That way, no matter what day is highlighted on the calendar, you can still find a way to get to your happy place.

Alrighty, then. Letâs hold onto those sunny thoughts. Unless of course, itâs Thursday.

