7 New Year’s Resolutions That Put Your Mental Health First

Making positive changes at the start of a new year doesn’t have to be about the numbers on the scale or hitting the gym. This year, why not make an effort to enhance your mental wellbeing?

Not sure where to start? “New Year’s resolutions are very black and white: I’ve either kept them or I haven’t,” says Ronit Levy, PsyD, clinical director of the Bucks County Anxiety Center in Newtown, Pennsylvania. That’s because many of us just give up when we “fall off the wagon.” Instead, set realistic goals that you can work on throughout the year, Dr. Levy says. Realize that things won’t go well all the time, but you can make progress if you have a long-term plan. You’ll avoid the mental defeat that can occur when we don’t stick to what we’ve resolved to do.

RELATED: 12 Signs You May Have an Anxiety Disorder

To help you get started, here are seven resolutions for your mental health.