10 Health Conditions That Are Linked to Depression

Depression has a complicated relationship with other medical conditions, especially chronic ones. In some cases, depression can be a risk factor or an early symptom of another medical condition; in other cases, medical conditions are risk factors or symptoms of depression.

If you think you have depression, it’s important to get screened so that you can find the right kind of help. Left untreated, depression can get worse–and it can make other health concerns worse too.

Here are some co-occurring disorders you should know about.

