Cara Delevingne Opens Up About Her Depression and a ‘Particularly Rough Patch of Self-Hatred’

Model and actress Cara Delevingne has reappeared in the public eye in more ways than one. Not only is she the face of Saint Laurent’s new ad campaign, but she also opened up on Twitter about the real reason she decided to take a break from modeling last year.

I suffer from depression and was a model during a particularly rough patch of self hatred — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) April 1, 2016

I am so lucky for the work I get to do but I used to work to try and escape and just ended up completely exhausting myself. — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) April 1, 2016

I am focusing on filming and trying to learn how to not pick apart my every flaw. I am really good at that — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) April 1, 2016

Okay.... Rant over. Just wanted to clarify and word vomit a little — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) April 1, 2016

The 23-year-old's “rant” is a powerful one. The world could benefit from hearing such honest talk about depression more often. More than 16 million adults in the U.S. suffer from depressive symptoms each year, according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America. And yet mental health issues are typically kept secret, thanks to painful stigmas and prejudice.

By sharing her own story, Delevingne reminds us that speaking up about these kinds of struggles is a sign of profound strength. And she's not alone: Just last week, Ruby Rose also opened up about her battle with depression, after a fan retweeted a post by Rose from three years ago, when the model and Orange Is the New Black star had hit "rock bottom."

Rose posted the tweet on Instagram along with a moving and hopeful message: "I chose to fight and I thought it meant I'd be able to live. I DIDNT think it meant I'd be able to live my dream," she wrote. "It just makes me wonder how many others are days, hours, seconds away from realizing their worth."

Both Rose and Delevingne received an overwhelming response from fans, many of whom shared their own challenging experiences with depression.

After the flood of replies, Rose was inspired to tweet one more message to anyone who may be feeling the darkness she once felt.

Sending love and light to everyone who feels down right now, in a funk.. Alone.. Not worthy.. We ALL deserve to be here. You are worthy. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) April 2, 2016

