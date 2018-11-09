These Are the 7 Top-Rated Light Therapy Boxes for Seasonal Depression on Amazon

Light therapy is one of the go-to treatments for seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a type of seasonal depression that typically strikes during the cold, dark winter months. Studies suggest that exposure to bright light from a special lamp or light box can help make up for the sunlight you're not getting naturally when the days are shorter. These devices are brighter than your average lamp; they should deliver light at 10,000 lux (about 20 times greater than regular indoor lighting), according to the National Institute for Mental Health. Soaking up these artificial rays for about 20 to 60 minutes may help ease symptoms of SAD.

Considering investing in a light box? Here are some you can buy on Amazon that earned five-star reviews from at least half of shoppers.

RELATED: The Best Wake-Up Light Alarm Clocks