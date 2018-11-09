These Are the 7 Top-Rated Light Therapy Boxes for Seasonal Depression on Amazon

Try one of these popular SAD lamps for quick relief from the winter blues.
Light therapy is one of the go-to treatments for seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a type of seasonal depression that typically strikes during the cold, dark winter months. Studies suggest that exposure to bright light from a special lamp or light box can help make up for the sunlight you're not getting naturally when the days are shorter. These devices are brighter than your average lamp; they should deliver light at 10,000 lux (about 20 times greater than regular indoor lighting), according to the National Institute for Mental Health. Soaking up these artificial rays for about 20 to 60 minutes may help ease symptoms of SAD.
Considering investing in a light box? Here are some you can buy on Amazon that earned five-star reviews from at least half of shoppers.
1
Verilux HappyLight Liberty
Compact enough to fit comfortably on a bedside table or at your desk, Verilux’s full-size device is also customizable, with both high and low light intensity settings.
2
Verilux HappyLight Touch
This tablet-sized version won’t take up much real estate on your desk or countertop. Set one of four timers for 15- to 60-minute sessions and feel better fast.
3
Aura Daylight
Perfectly position this lamp for your daily dose of light therapy by adjusting the angle of the stand. Another option: tuck it away so you can mount the device on a wall instead.
4
Circadian Optics Lumos 2.0
The flexible hinge on this lamp makes angling your light source a cinch, while the thin base means you can easily set up shop anywhere.
5
Alaska Northern Lights Northstar 10,000
It may be larger and pricier than other top-rated picks, but this device guarantees 10,000 lux at two feet away, so you don’t have to sit quite so close to the box to reap its benefits.
6
Carex Day-Light Classic Plus Bright Light Therapy Lamp
This sun lamp is has two different light settings, and both the height and angle can be adjusted for maximum comfort.
7
Circadian Optics Lampu Light Therapy Lamp
With its sleek, clean design, this light therapy lamp scores major style points. Also good: Three one-touch brightness levels, bulbs with a 50,000-hour lifespan, and a three-year warranty.