10 Foods to Help Fight Depression

A symphony of factors, including genetics, hormones, illness, and stress, can trigger depression. Now, scientists are trying to determine whether your daily diet also influences your risk for this mental illness.

Rather than focus on single foods or nutrients as a panacea against depression, researchers are looking at the big picture, explains Felice Jacka, PhD, an Australian food-and-mood researcher and president of the International Society for Nutritional Psychiatry Research. “We eat diets that comprise countless compounds that interact in highly complex ways,” she says.

But it turns out many of the same foods and nutrients recommended for physical health are also good for mental health. While they won't replace depression treatment–like therapy, medication, or both–these are the key elements of a healthy, mood-boosting diet.

RELATED: 10 Signs You Should See a Doctor for Depression