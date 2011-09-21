12 Nondrug Remedies for Depression

9 of 13 Getty Images

Meditation

Promising research suggests that meditation may play a role in preventing depression relapse. The research focused on mindfulness-based cognitive therapy, which combines traditional meditation with cognitive behavioral approaches.



In two studies, people were treated with antidepressants until their symptoms subsided. Then one group continued taking the medication while another went on a regimen of meditation therapy.



Relapse rates for people using meditation were the same as those taking antidepressants (about 30%), and lower than those on a placebo (about 70%) in one study.



The second study found that 47% of the meditation group relapsed, compared to 60% of the people on antidepressants alone.