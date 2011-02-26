10 Surprising Antidepressant Facts

10 of 11 Getty Images

Antidepressants take weeks to work

Some pills have a quick effect. However, it can take up to eight weeks for SSRIs to build up in the brain and body to the point they can affect mood, psychiatrists say.



This phenomenon is known as the “Prozac lag.”



Which is why, if you’re taking an SSRI and it doesn’t seem to be working, you may need to make sure you have given it enough time.