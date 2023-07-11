News These Are the Best Comfortable Shoe Deals You Can Score This Amazon Prime Day—and They’re up to 72% Off Score big savings on top brands like Brooks, Birkenstock, Adidas, and more. By Phoebe Sklansky Phoebe Sklansky Phoebe Sklansky is an Associate Commerce Editor with experience covering all things lifestyle, wellness, and family. health's editorial guidelines Published on July 11, 2023 In This Article View All In This Article Best Prime Day Deals on Women’s Sneakers Best Prime Day Deals on Men’s Sneakers Best Prime Day Deals on Comfortable Sandals Best Prime Day Deals on Hiking Boots and Outdoor Shoes We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Health / Madison Woiten Whether you’re on your feet all day at work or deal with a foot condition like plantar fasciitis, a comfortable pair of shoes is a must. (Or, let’s be honest, several pairs.) And right now, you can snag the shoes you want for a fraction of the cost during Amazon Prime Day, with deals up to a whopping 72 percent off. From cushioned fashion sneakers that are over 50 percent off to a discounted pair of supportive Brooks running shoes, there are tons of sales on sneakers for exercise or your everyday life. Plus, nature lovers will appreciate that Amazon’s best-selling men’s hiking shoes are more than 50 percent off, and there are plenty more deals to be found from popular outdoor brands like Merrell, Timberland, Columbia, and more. And to help your feet breathe (without causing foot pain), we found terrific deals on comfy sandals, wedges, and flip-flops, including Birkenstocks that are $40 off, Dr. Scholl’s wedges that are more than 70 percent off, and other great picks from Teva, Crocs, and Chacos. However, Prime Day only runs through 11:59 p.m. PST on July 12, so these deals won’t last long—Prime members can shop these discounted comfy shoes right now (or if you’re not yet a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial) to score these savings. Best Prime Day Deals on Women’s Sneakers Amazon Whether you’re training for a race or simply want some comfort during your day-to-day routine, there are all kinds of comfy women’s sneakers on sale for Prime Day. From fashion-forward pairs, like the over half-off Tretorn Rawlins 3 Fashion Sneaker and the Dr. Scholl’s Madison Slip-on Sneaker (nearly 50 percent off!) to performance-based pairs from big-name brands like Brooks, Adidas, and Under Armour, there are tons of great deals to make your feet a whole lot happier. Under Armour Charged Assert 9 Running Shoe, starting at $48 (was $70) Tretorn Rawlins 3 Fashion Sneaker, starting at $30 (was $85) Adidas Puremotion Adapt 2.0 Running Sneaker, starting at $25 (was $70) Dr. Scholl’s Madison Slip-on Sneaker, starting at $23 (was $80) Brooks Launch GTS 9 Supportive Running Shoe, $70 (was $110) Puma Carina Sneaker, starting at $36 was $70) Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe, starting at $33 (was $75) Akk Walking Shoes, $43 (was $70) Saucony Integrity Walker 3 Walking Shoes, starting at $64 (was $90) Adidas Originals Nizza Platform Sneaker, starting at $44 (was $75) Best Prime Day Deals on Men’s Sneakers Amazon Hit the gym in style with these high-performance, ulta-comfy men’s sneakers. A pair of Cole Haan leather kicks are 56 percent off, while a sleek pair of Brooks running shoes are $50 off. You can also snag discounted slip-ons from Skechers, stylish Lacoste sneakers with ankle support, and more steals from brands like Adidas, Puma, and Reebok. Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt II Sneakers, starting at $56 (was $150) New Balance 515 V3 Sneaker, starting at $55 (was $75) Adidas Kaptir 2.0 Running Shoe, starting at $39 (was 90) Brooks Ghost 14 Neutral Running Shoe, starting at $90 (was $140) Reebok Bb4500 Hi 2 Sneaker, starting at $20 (was $65) Lacoste Run Breaker Sneaker, starting at $81 (was $165) Puma Roma Classic Gum Sneaker, starting at $32 (was $70) Skechers Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneaker, starting at $31 (was $65) Adidas Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 Running Shoe, starting at $32 (was $70) Tvtaop Running Shoes, starting at $20 (was $60) Best Prime Day Deals on Comfortable Sandals Amazon Sweaty feet are no fun, so when it’s warmer out, you may want to opt for a pair of sandals. Comfort is key, though, so we’ve found great discounts on cushy and supportive options. From a pair of Birkenstocks that are $40 off to a pair of Chacos that are more than half off, you can stock up for comfier summer adventures. Birkenstock Women's Arizona Habana Leather, starting at $90 (was $130) Chaco Women’s Zx2 Classic Sandal, $49 (was $100) Reef Men’s Cushion Phantom Flip-Flop, starting at $23 (was $50) Dr. Scholl’s Women’s Check It Out Platform Wedge Fisherman Sandal, starting at $28 (was $100) Teva Men’s Hurricane Xlt2 Sandals, starting at $40 (was $70) Crocs Women’s LiteRide 360 Sandals, starting at $30 (was $50) Adidas Unisex Adult Adilette Sandal, starting at $27 (was $40) LifeStride Women’s Yolo Sandal, starting at $21 (was $70) Atika Men’s Outdoor Hiking Sandals, starting at $27 (was $50) Fitory Men’s Cork Footbed Sandals With Adjustable Buckle Straps, $30 (was $46) Best Prime Day Deals on Hiking Boots and Outdoor Shoes Amazon If you’re a nature lover, you need a high-quality pair of hiking shoes to protect your feet as you explore. Right now, you can score nearly 50 percent off of Amazon’s best-selling men’s hiking shoes, plus, you can snag the retailer’s best-selling women’s hiking shoes for over 60 percent off. You can also find discounts on brands like Timberland, Merrell, Columbia, and Keen, with several pairs on sale for more than half off. Merrell Women's Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoe, starting at $40 (was $110) Columbia Men's Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Hiking Shoe, starting at $60 (was $110) Timberland Men's White Ledge Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot, starting at $81 (was $120) Keen Women's Voyageur Low Height Hiking Shoes, starting at $70 (was $145) Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Waterproof Hiking Boot, starting at $57 (was $100) Merrell Men's Moab 3 Hiking Shoe, starting at $56 (was $110) Nortiv 8 Men's Ankle High Waterproof Hiking Boots, starting at $46 (was $90) Skechers Men's Gorun Altitude Hiking Shoe, starting at $33 (was $79) Columbia Men's Redmond V2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Shoe, $60 (was $100) Keen Men's Targhee 3 Mid Height Waterproof Hiking Boots, starting at $89 (was $175) 