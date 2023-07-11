These Are the Best Comfortable Shoe Deals You Can Score This Amazon Prime Day—and They’re up to 72% Off

Whether you’re on your feet all day at work or deal with a foot condition like plantar fasciitis, a comfortable pair of shoes is a must. (Or, let’s be honest, several pairs.) And right now, you can snag the shoes you want for a fraction of the cost during Amazon Prime Day, with deals up to a whopping 72 percent off. From cushioned fashion sneakers that are over 50 percent off to a discounted pair of supportive Brooks running shoes, there are tons of sales on sneakers for exercise or your everyday life.

Plus, nature lovers will appreciate that Amazon’s best-selling men’s hiking shoes are more than 50 percent off, and there are plenty more deals to be found from popular outdoor brands like Merrell, Timberland, Columbia, and more. And to help your feet breathe (without causing foot pain), we found terrific deals on comfy sandals, wedges, and flip-flops, including Birkenstocks that are $40 off, Dr. Scholl’s wedges that are more than 70 percent off, and other great picks from Teva, Crocs, and Chacos. However, Prime Day only runs through 11:59 p.m. PST on July 12, so these deals won’t last long—Prime members can shop these discounted comfy shoes right now (or if you’re not yet a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial) to score these savings.

Best Prime Day Deals on Women’s Sneakers

Amazon

Whether you’re training for a race or simply want some comfort during your day-to-day routine, there are all kinds of comfy women’s sneakers on sale for Prime Day. From fashion-forward pairs, like the over half-off Tretorn Rawlins 3 Fashion Sneaker and the Dr. Scholl’s Madison Slip-on Sneaker (nearly 50 percent off!) to performance-based pairs from big-name brands like Brooks, Adidas, and Under Armour, there are tons of great deals to make your feet a whole lot happier.

Best Prime Day Deals on Men’s Sneakers

Amazon

Hit the gym in style with these high-performance, ulta-comfy men’s sneakers. A pair of Cole Haan leather kicks are 56 percent off, while a sleek pair of Brooks running shoes are $50 off. You can also snag discounted slip-ons from Skechers, stylish Lacoste sneakers with ankle support, and more steals from brands like Adidas, Puma, and Reebok.

Best Prime Day Deals on Comfortable Sandals

Amazon

Sweaty feet are no fun, so when it’s warmer out, you may want to opt for a pair of sandals. Comfort is key, though, so we’ve found great discounts on cushy and supportive options. From a pair of Birkenstocks that are $40 off to a pair of Chacos that are more than half off, you can stock up for comfier summer adventures.

Best Prime Day Deals on Hiking Boots and Outdoor Shoes

Amazon

If you’re a nature lover, you need a high-quality pair of hiking shoes to protect your feet as you explore. Right now, you can score nearly 50 percent off of Amazon’s best-selling men’s hiking shoes, plus, you can snag the retailer’s best-selling women’s hiking shoes for over 60 percent off. You can also find discounts on brands like Timberland, Merrell, Columbia, and Keen, with several pairs on sale for more than half off.