News Stomach Bugs Basically Disappeared During COVID Lockdowns—Now They May Be Surging Back By Julia Ries Published on August 30, 2023 Fact checked by Nick Blackmer Fact checked by Nick Blackmer Nick Blackmer is a librarian, fact-checker, and researcher with more than 20 years of experience in consumer-facing health and wellness content. health's fact checking process Gastrointestinal pathogens, which were largely kept at bay during the early days of the COVID pandemic, may be surging back.Research published in the Journal of Clinical Microbiology looked at GI illnesses caused by pathogens like rotavirus, norovirus, and Escherichia coli in a northern California community during and after lockdowns.There are several ways to help prevent GI illnesses, including washing hands thoroughly, keeping your distance from people who are sick, and properly preparing and storing foods. Fabio Camandona/Getty Images Though stay-at-home orders and other COVID precautions largely kept gastrointestinal (GI) bugs at bay in the early months of the pandemic, research shows that those pathogens may be coming back with a vengeance. The claim comes from a new study looking at cases of GI illnesses in one northern California community during and after COVID-19 lockdowns. The research, published in the Journal of Clinical Microbiology, shows that many GI pathogens nearly vanished in the community during stay-at-home orders, and then surged back to pre-pandemic or even higher levels in 2022 after those orders were lifted. Researchers believe that the collective immunity to GI pathogens waned while people isolated themselves from others, setting the stage for a robust comeback once social distancing rules relaxed. “The pandemic, and our efforts to combat it, had dramatic and lasting effects on many aspects of our society, including the transmissible pathogens that make us sick with diarrhea,” study author Niaz Banaei, MD, the medical director of the Clinical Microbiology Laboratory at Stanford Health Care, told Health. Though the study focused on detection rates in northern California, Dr. Banaei thinks “the changes may have occurred in other regions that experienced similar social distancing measures.” It’s possible, however, that results would differ in states that had looser pandemic restrictions, such as Arizona and Florida. Norovirus Outbreaks Have Increased to Pre-Pandemic Levels, CDC Data Show From Decline to Explosion Research has shown a similar bust and boom pattern of RSV and influenza cases between 2020 and 2022, but this new study is the first to examine the pandemic’s longer-term effect on gastroenteritis cases. “The pandemic lockdown and shelter-in-place had created a natural experiment to investigate the transmission dynamics of pathogens causing gastroenteritis,” Dr. Banaei explained in a press release. For their investigation, researchers tested kits from more than 18,000 people using Stanford’s syndromic FilmArray GI panel, which can detect 22 of the most common viruses, bacteria, and parasites that cause diarrhea. They analyzed kits collected at three different periods: before California’s stay-at-home orders were enacted, after their implementation in March 2020, and after the state lifted them in January 2021. The team found positive test results declined during lockdown for pathogens such as adenovirus, rotavirus, norovirus, Escherichia coli, Shigella, Cyclospora cayetanensis, and Giardia lamblia. Except for E. coli, C. cayetanensis, and G. lamblia, all other pathogens made a significant comeback in 2022, more than a year after stay-at-home orders had lifted. Infections of the strain of adenovirus most frequently associated with gastroenteritis—adenovirus F40/41—jumped exceptionally high, according to Dr. Banaei, to twice pre-pandemic levels. Previous research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also highlighted a jump in stomach illnesses following COVID restrictions. In a September 2022 study published in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, the agency noted that norovirus cases were back at pre-pandemic levels, due to the easing of COVID restrictions. Stomach Flu vs. Food Poisoning: How To Tell the Difference How the Immunity Gap Factors In Typically, GI infections spread when particles of vomit or feces from an infected person enter someone else’s mouth. Touching a contaminated surface, for example, or eating food prepared by a sick person who didn’t wash their hands can lead to transmission. Infections can spread quickly in crowded spaces such as airplanes, cruise ships, schools, daycares, and restaurants. When shelter-in-place rules went into effect, however, there weren’t as many opportunities for these pathogens to spread. Therefore, the researchers “speculate that social distancing led to reduced person-to-person transmission of these viruses,” said Dr. Banaei. She explained that the decline likely created a so-called immunity gap that made people more vulnerable to disease, which then fueled the post-pandemic transmission surge. Given adenovirus’s robust rebound, the researchers suspect that immunity to this pathogen in particular may decrease faster than other GI pathogens. “It is easy to think of viruses and infection as inevitable,” Benjamin Neuman, PhD, a professor of biology and chief virologist of the Global Health Research Complex at Texas A&M University, told Health. “But this shows how much control we actually have to prevent infection.” In the press release, Dr. Banaei said that the study provides researchers with information that could help them come closer to curbing GI cases, particularly in developing countries where it remains a significant cause of death. The research, she said in the release, may also “help us prepare for future unforeseen pandemics.” Signs and Symptoms of a Stomach Virus How to Prevent GI Illnesses There are several ways to help prevent GI infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). They include: Washing hands often, especially after going to the bathroom or changing a diaperKeeping your distance from people who are sickCooking foods to safe temperatures and washing fruits and vegetables thoroughlyDisinfecting surfaces with bleachAvoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands There are vaccines available for rotavirus, poliovirus, Salmonella typhi, and Vibrio cholerae. Even with solid precautions in place, however, it’s not always possible to prevent transmission. “Food and water can get contaminated, and travelers from areas with poor sanitation can bring viruses,” Bernadette Boden Albala, MPH, DrPH, the director and founding dean of the program in public health at University of California, Irvine, told Health. If you develop severe diarrhea, vomiting, fever, or other gastrointestinal disease symptoms, consult a healthcare provider. There’s no antiviral treatment for GI viruses, but rest, over-the-counter pain medicines, and drinking lots of fluids can help. There are treatments for some bacterial and parasitic GI pathogens. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit 3 Sources Health.com uses only high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial process to learn more about how we fact-check and keep our content accurate, reliable, and trustworthy. Bulterys PL, Leung NY, Saleem A, Budvytiene I, Pinsky BA, Banaei N. Postpandemic effects of COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders on the gastrointestinal pathogen landscape. J Clin Microbiol. 2023;61(8):e0038523. doi:10.1128/jcm.00385-23 American Society for Microbiology. Gastrointestinal viruses all but disappeared during COVID—but surged back two years on. Kambhampati AK, Wikswo ME, Barclay L, Vinjé J, Mirza SA; NoroSTAT Network. Notes from the field: Norovirus outbreaks reported through NoroSTAT - 12 states, August 2012-July 2022. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep. 2022;71(38):1222-1224. Published 2022 Sep 23. doi:10.15585/mmwr.mm7138a3