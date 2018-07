Eureka AS ONE Bagless Upright ($55; amazon.com)

The dirt: It may be small and light, but our budget pick packs a powerful punch. At only 8 pounds, you’ll be able to breeze through your chores with no strain on your shoulders or back. Plus, without all the bells and whistles of more expensive vacuums, you’ll be able to operate this machine without even reading the instruction manual.

Extra credit: A washable, reusable filter keeps allergens out, and cuts down on the amount of money you need to spend replacing parts.