Our Favorite Cooling Body Pillow is on Sale—Plus, 7 More Discounted Body Pillows for Cooler Summer Sleeping

The Buffy Cloud Body Pillow has truly changed my sleeping game.

By
Phoebe Sklansky
Phoebe Sklansky is an Associate Commerce Editor with experience covering all things lifestyle, wellness, and family.
Published on August 1, 2023

This Cooling Body Pillow Makes Summer Sleeping So Much Cozierâand It's On Sale Right Now tout

I live in a prewar New York City apartment (read: I have no central air conditioning), so you can bet that I’ve spent many summer nights tossing, turning, and sweating. That is, until I discovered the Buffy Cloud Body Pillow. The shell of the 20 x 54-inch pillow is made from Tencel lyocell fiber, which absorbs moisture for a cooler, cozier night’s sleep, and I can attest that it’s significantly reduced my overheating. When I start to get warm, I simply sprawl across my Buffy Cloud Body Pillow and drift back off.

But don’t just take my word for it—our Health editors tested 19 body pillows to find the very best body pillows of 2023, and my beloved Buffy pillow earned the top spot. It got full marks in quality, breathability, effectiveness, and value—and to top it all off, it’s on sale right now. (The only downside is that if you want a pillowcase, you’ll need to purchase it separately, though that’s on sale right now, too.)

Buffy Body Pillow

Buffy

To buy: Buffy Cloud Body Pillow, $55 (was $69); buffy.co and amazon.com

My favorite thing about this pillow, though, is how comfortable it is. I’m a side sleeper and prefer a firmer mattress, which sometimes results in some hipbone pain. This body pillow’s BPA-free recycled plastic filling (there are 88 ounces of it) is squishy enough that I can snuggle up happily, but it’s sturdy enough to support my hips. Plus, if you’re pregnant and looking to support your bump, it’s easy to move around the filling to your desired shape. 

The Buffy Cloud Body Pillow has truly changed my sleeping game this summer. The cooling, hypoallergenic pillow achieves the perfect balance of comfort and support, and as a bonus, each one recycles approximately 73 plastic bottles, according to the brand. It’s on sale for 20 percent off right now—as is the pillow cover—so make sure to snap it up soon. 

If the Buffy is out of your budget or you prefer a different shape, we found great alternatives to shop on Amazon:

Shop More Body Pillow Deals at Amazon

Amazon Pharmedoc Pregnancy Pillows, C-Shape Full Body Pillow â Jersey

Amazon

To buy: Pharmedoc C-Shape Full Body Pillow, $33 (was $60); amazon.com

Amazon DOWNCOOL Large Body Pillow Insert- Breathable Full Body

Amazon

To buy: Downcool Large Body Pillow, $18 (was $30); amazon.com

Amazon ELNIDO QUEEN Body Pillow for Adults, Satin Stripe Large

Amazon

To buy: Elnido Queen Body Pillow, $18 (was $20); amazon.com

Amazon Siluvia Body Pillow for Adults-Premium Adjustable Loft Quilted

Amazon

To buy: Siluvia Hypoallergenic Body Pillow, $28 with on-site coupon (was $32); amazon.com

Amazon Ubauba Memory Foam Body Pillow with Bamboo Cover-Full Body

Amazon

To buy: Ubauba Memory Foam Body Pillow with Bamboo Cover, $26 with on-site coupon (was $30); amazon.com

Amazon Utopia Bedding Full Body Pillow for Adults

Amazon

To buy: Utopia Bedding Full Body Pillow, $16 with Prime (was $20); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Snuggle-Pedic Long Body Pillow

Amazon

To buy: Snuggle-Pedic Long Body Pillow, $68 (was $80); amazon.com

