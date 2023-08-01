Our Favorite Cooling Body Pillow is on Sale—Plus, 7 More Discounted Body Pillows for Cooler Summer Sleeping

I live in a prewar New York City apartment (read: I have no central air conditioning), so you can bet that I’ve spent many summer nights tossing, turning, and sweating. That is, until I discovered the Buffy Cloud Body Pillow. The shell of the 20 x 54-inch pillow is made from Tencel lyocell fiber, which absorbs moisture for a cooler, cozier night’s sleep, and I can attest that it’s significantly reduced my overheating. When I start to get warm, I simply sprawl across my Buffy Cloud Body Pillow and drift back off.

But don’t just take my word for it—our Health editors tested 19 body pillows to find the very best body pillows of 2023, and my beloved Buffy pillow earned the top spot. It got full marks in quality, breathability, effectiveness, and value—and to top it all off, it’s on sale right now. (The only downside is that if you want a pillowcase, you’ll need to purchase it separately, though that’s on sale right now, too.)

Buffy

To buy: Buffy Cloud Body Pillow, $55 (was $69); buffy.co and amazon.com

My favorite thing about this pillow, though, is how comfortable it is. I’m a side sleeper and prefer a firmer mattress, which sometimes results in some hipbone pain. This body pillow’s BPA-free recycled plastic filling (there are 88 ounces of it) is squishy enough that I can snuggle up happily, but it’s sturdy enough to support my hips. Plus, if you’re pregnant and looking to support your bump, it’s easy to move around the filling to your desired shape.

The Buffy Cloud Body Pillow has truly changed my sleeping game this summer. The cooling, hypoallergenic pillow achieves the perfect balance of comfort and support, and as a bonus, each one recycles approximately 73 plastic bottles, according to the brand. It’s on sale for 20 percent off right now—as is the pillow cover—so make sure to snap it up soon.

If the Buffy is out of your budget or you prefer a different shape, we found great alternatives to shop on Amazon:

Shop More Body Pillow Deals at Amazon

To buy: Pharmedoc C-Shape Full Body Pillow, $33 (was $60); amazon.com



To buy: Downcool Large Body Pillow, $18 (was $30); amazon.com



To buy: Elnido Queen Body Pillow, $18 (was $20); amazon.com



To buy: Siluvia Hypoallergenic Body Pillow, $28 with on-site coupon (was $32); amazon.com



To buy: Ubauba Memory Foam Body Pillow with Bamboo Cover, $26 with on-site coupon (was $30); amazon.com



To buy: Utopia Bedding Full Body Pillow, $16 with Prime (was $20); amazon.com



To buy: Snuggle-Pedic Long Body Pillow, $68 (was $80); amazon.com

