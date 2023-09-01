9 Cozy Labor Day Deals on Cooling Bedding From Brooklinen, Boll & Branch, Cozy Earth, and More

Overheating and night sweats can disrupt a good night’s sleep and throw off your entire day. Whether you’re a hot sleeper, live in a warm climate, or are just looking to refresh your nighttime routine, lightweight bedding is a great way to improve the quality of your sleep. Well-made bedding can get surprisingly pricey, but this Labor Day, many of our favorite brands are running major discounts.

From one of our favorite editor-tested pairs of cooling sheets to a bamboo duvet cover from an Oprah-loved brand, we found some of the best deals on cooling bedding this Labor Day. Brands like Brooklinen, Boll & Branch, Cozy Earth, and more are slashing prices on top-rated cooling sheets, duvets, comforters, pillows, and more, with items up to 55% off.

Buffy Breeze Comforter

Buffy

Designed for hot sleepers and those in warmer climates, the Buffy Breeze comforter uses eucalyptus to provide temperature-regulating comfort. Made with a 300 thread count Tencel eucalyptus lyocell shell, the comforter—which doubles as a duvet insert—is biodegradable and compostable, so you can feel good about your environmental impact while you’re getting a cozy night’s sleep.



Through September 10, Buffy is offering 20% off sitewide, no code needed. In addition to the Breeze comforter, you can shop sales on my favorite cooling body pillow, breathable Breeze sheets, and more.

To buy: Buffy Breeze Comforter $180 for Full/Queen (was $225); buffy.co

Brooklinen Classic Percale Core Sheet Set

Brooklinen

Made from 100% long-staple cotton, these 270-thread count sheets from Brooklinen are breathable and luxurious. The set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, which are all available in Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, and California King sizes. They’re machine-washable and come in several solid colors and cool patterns. And cleverly, the long and short sides of the sheets are labeled as such, so making your bed is frustration-free.

Now through 2:59 EDT on September 7, Brooklinen is offering 20% off sitewide with code LABORDAY20.

To buy: Brooklinen Classic Percale Core Sheet Set $143 for Queen (was $179); brooklinen.com

Cozy Earth Bamboo Duvet Cover

Cozy Earth

I’ve been using this duvet cover for about a month now, and slipping into bed has never felt so luxurious. Made from 100% viscose from bamboo fabric, the silky duvet cover is airy and soft against the skin—it even kept me cool on a night with no AC in my apartment. On the inside, there are loops with snap closures to keep it attached to your insert, rather than the traditional ties, and the material is entirely machine washable. Available in seven colors and three sizes, this Cozy Earth duvet cover is worth the splurge, especially when it’s on sale.

Today through Sept 4th, get 30% off at Cozy Earth with code LABORDAY. Shop several of Oprah’s favorite products, like the bamboo sheet set, a bamboo pajama set, and a pair of plush lounge socks. (Cashmere, the Serenity Silk collection, and some new products are excluded from the promo.)

To buy: Cozy Earth Bamboo Duvet Cover $255 (was $319); cozyearth.com

Boll & Branch Percale Starter Bundle

Boll & Branch

Refresh your sleeping setup with discounted bundles from Boll & Branch, like this percale starter set. The bundle comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, a duvet cover, two shams, and four pillowcases, all made from cooling 100% organic long-staple cotton. We like the hidden zipper details on the shams and duvet cover, and you can customize the size and color of the sheet set, pillowcase set, and duvet set.

Right now, you can score 20% off Boll & Branch bundles with code DREAMBUNDLE. To complete your bundle, you can pick up the brand’s discounted Bedding Insert Starter Bundle, which is available in three different weights depending on how warm you sleep.

To buy: Boll & Branch Percale Starter Bundle $514 for Queen-sized bundle (was $643); bollandbranch.com

Bedsure Cooling Sheets Set

Amazon

Made from 100% rayon from bamboo, these affordable Bedsure sheets emerged as one of Health’s top picks in our test of the best cooling sheets. These sheets fit well and are cool to the touch, and they’re available in over a dozen colors. The “silky soft” material “keeps you cooler overnight,” one owner shared, while another shopper, who has struggled with night sweats in the past, revealed that they have “not sweat once since I put them on my bed.”



Right now, these sheets are on sale starting at just $43 for a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. The set comes in Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, and California King.

To buy: Bedsure Cooling Sheets from $43 (was $100); amazon.com

Casper Hybrid Pillow with Snow Technology

Casper

Flipping over your pillow to find the cool side is a near-universal experience, but with this cooling pillow from Casper, there’s no need. It incorporates advanced cooling and ventilation technology to provide a breathable pillow that stays cool for 12+ hours. The hybrid pillow is made from foam and fiber, and it’s available in Standard and King sizes.

This Labor Day weekend, Casper is offering up to 25% off everything sitewide, including 20% off the Casper Mattress. You can also snag the entire Snow cooling bundle starting at $1832 (it’s usually $2,442 and an adjustable bed frame for 50% off.

To buy: Casper Hybrid Snow Pillow $119 (was $149); casper.com

Sleep Number True Temp Sheet Set

Sleep Number

These temperature-regulating sheets absorb and release heat to keep you cooler as you snooze. The set comes with an oversized flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, and each piece has alignment labeled so you can make the bed faster. Available in eight colors, this bedding comes in lots of sizes: Queen, King, Split King, FlexTop Kinng, California King, Split California King, and FlexTop California King.

In addition to 20% off select bedding, Sleep Number is offering 50% off the iLE Smart Bed, $100 off the c2 Smart Bed, and more through September 11.

To buy: Sleep Number True Temp Sheet Set $168 (was $210); sleepnumber.com

Luna Classic Cooling Cotton Weighted Blanket

Amazon

A cooling weighted blanket may sound counterintuitive, but this Luna blanket will teach you otherwise. Made with hypoallergenic OEKO-TEX 100 certified cotton, the machine-washable blanket has a gentle, calming weight. Yet, as one shopper said, it keeps you cool “all night long” thanks to its breathable materials, airflow channels, and glass sand. The Queen size comes in 10-, 15-, and 20-pound options, while the King size is available in 20-, 25-, and 30-pounds.



Right now, select sizes and colors are available for up to 38% off on Amazon with an on-site coupon.

To buy: Luna 15-Pound Queen Cooling Weighted Blanket $78 (was $95); amazon.com

Bokser Home 100% French Linen Sheet Set

Target

Another Health editor-tested pick, these 100% French linen cooling sheets feel like sleeping in your softest t-shirt. We found that they get softer with each wash and eliminated our night sweats, while another reviewer called them “so light and airy.” The set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and pillowcases (one for Twin and Twin XL sizes, two for Full, Queen, King, and California King).

This cooling sheet set is currently 20% off at Target.

To buy: Bokser Home French Linen Sheet Set $200 (was $250); target.com