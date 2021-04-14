LIVE

Lung Conditions

Most Recent

Woman Dies 2 Months After Receiving a Double-Lung Transplant From Someone With COVID-19

One of her surgeons also came down with COVID-19 after the procedure, but later recovered.
‘Popcorn Lung’ Is Another Reason to Put Down the JUUL

Not-so-friendly reminder: Vaping is horrible for you.
Turns Out, Vaping Can Cause Yet Another Life-Threatening Type of Pneumonia

For the last time: Put the e-cig down.
Vaping Can Cause This Rare Form of Pneumonia

It's pretty rare—but vaping has it on the rise.
Why Some People Die From Pneumonia–Even If They're Healthy

Most people–young and old–who get pneumonia recover. Find out what makes a person more at risk for serious complications.
Could You Have Walking Pneumonia? Here's How to Tell

Hint: You may not even feel that bad.
More Lung Conditions

The 2 Most Common Causes of Bronchitis–and How to Avoid Them

The very same viruses that cause the flu or a cold can make their way to your chest and lungs.
What Exactly Is Pneumonia–and How Can You Protect Yourself?

Get to know the complex—and potentially fatal—lung disease.
Is Your Nagging Cough Bronchitis or Pneumonia? Here’s How to Tell

8 Signs Your Cough Could Actually Be Pneumonia

What Is Bronchitis?

How to Keep Your Lungs Healthy, According to Pulmonologists

