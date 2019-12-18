What Is a Yeast Infection?

If you are struggling with a yeast infection, you're not alone. About 75% of women develop at least one vaginal yeast infection during their lives, and almost half have two or more. This infection is also easily prevented and treated, but if you find you have more than four a year, you may want to contact your doctor.

Common Yeast Infection Pill Linked to Miscarriages

A study suggested that pregnant women who take fluconazole may be more likely to have miscarriages than pregnant women who don't.
Can Your Sugar Habit Explain Your Chronic Yeast Infections?

Two gynecologists decode the connection.
I Passed a Yeast Infection to My Partner Through Sex, and It Wasn’t Pretty

Although it's not a sexually transmitted infection, it is possible to give your partner a yeast infection during sex, experts say. Here's what to know about having sex with a yeast infection.
Can Probiotics Really Help a Yeast Infection?

You might have heard that probiotic supplements can help ease an annoying yeast infection. But does it really work? We asked Health's resident medical expert to weigh in.
This One Diet Cured My Chronic Yeast Infections and Cleared My Acne

The candida diet worked for me—but it's not without controversy. Here's what experts have to say about it.
Can Stress Give You a Yeast Infection?

We keep hearing this, so we asked gynecologists for the facts.
Gabrielle Union Tried to Use Yogurt to Cure a Yeast Infection. Here’s What a Gynecologist Says

Can the home remedy actually help?
This Is What Causes Yeast Infections—Plus, How You Can Prevent Them

Certain women may be more prone to yeast infections than others, and lifestyle habits may also play a role.
The Best Vaginal Yeast Infection Treatments, According to a Gynecologist

The Yeast Infection Symptoms Every Woman Should Know

6 Underwear Rules Every Woman Should Live By

Yeast Infection Symptoms and Facts Every Woman Should Know

Why Women's Sexual Pain Is So Commonly Misdiagnosed as a Yeast Infection

