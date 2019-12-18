How These 7 Women With Vitiligo Are Embracing Their Skin

5 Things That Might Cause Vitiligo

Much about the skin condition remains a mystery—but greater understanding can lead to better treatment.
3 Vitiligo Symptoms to Watch For—Other Than White Patches of Skin

The condition causes a loss of pigment in patches of skin—but it affects other parts of the body too.
4 Vitiligo Treatment Options to Consider

The skin condition doesn't necessarily need to be treated, but there are medical options you and your doctor may decide to pursue.
4 Things Never to Say to Someone With Vitiligo—Even if You Don't Mean Any Harm

Take note: All of these comments are unhelpful—and can even be hurtful.
How These 7 Women With Vitiligo Are Embracing Their Skin

"We are not defined by our skin."
Winnie Harlow Had the Best Response When a Fan Made an Ignorant Comment About Her Vitiligo

The fan mistook her vitiligo for something way off base...
What Is Vitiligo—and Why Does It Cause White Patches of Skin?

Experts don't entirely understand this life-changing skin condition. Here's what to know.
Meet Rowdy, the Inspiring Labrador Retriever With Vitiligo

Model Winnie Harlow's Powerful Message About Self-Acceptance

Her story proves grit and believing in yourself no matter what can take you far, but the really beautiful thing about her is this message.

