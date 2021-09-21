Uterine cancer is a gynecologic cancer that develops when abnormal cells grow out of control in the inner lining of the uterus (endometrium) or uterine muscle. Estimates suggest that 90-95% of uterine cancers are endometrial cancer, with the remainder being uterine sarcoma.The success of treatment and survival rate depend on the stage uterine cancer is diagnosed and its type. For endometrial cancer that is localized, the five-year survival rate is 95%; it's 69% when it's regional (meaning it has spread to nearby tissues or lymph nodes. In general, uterine sarcoma is a more aggressive form of cancer and is, unfortunately, commonly diagnosed in more advanced stages. The five-year survival rates for localized and regional uterine sarcoma are 66% and 34%, respectively. Each cancer becomes more difficult to treat when it has spread to distant organs and tissues in the body, lowering the survival rate.