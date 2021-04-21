LIVE

Urological Conditions

A Common Drug Caused This Man’s Urine to Turn Green—Here’s Why

Green urine is rare but not necessarily bad, surprisingly enough.
7 Reasons Your Pee is Cloudy

Plus, when you should see a doctor.
What to Know About Overactive Bladder, Including Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment Options

Plus, how simple lifestyle adjustments can help you control your OAB symptoms.
The Bladder Infection Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore, According to Urologists

Bladder infections, also known as UTIs, can be painful. We asked urologists to tell us about bladder infection symptoms, so you know to get a urine test if you start experiencing them.
Is It Just Me, Or Do You Always Have to Pee, Like, the Minute You Get Home?

I asked a urologist if this is just a...personal problem.
Is It Bad to Pee in the Shower? We Asked a Urologist

It might sound gross, but this habit isn't as unhygienic as you'd think.
More Urological Conditions

This Woman's Urine Turned Purple—and That's Actually More Common Than You'd Think

But it's just as alarming as it sounds.
What Does It Mean if You’re Peeing Blood? We Asked a Doctor

Here are seven causes of blood in urine.
9 Reasons Your Urine Smells

4 Reasons You're Waking Up in the Middle of the Night to Pee

How Often Should You Pee a Day? A Doctor Weighs In

This Woman Swears Drinking Her Own Pee Solved Her Chronic Health Problems

7 Reasons It Hurts to Pee—and What to Do About It

Before you can make it stop, you're going to need to find the source of your misery.

