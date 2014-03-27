14 Foods to Avoid If You Have Ulcerative Colitis

Ulcerative colitis is a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that causes inflammation and ulcers in the lining of the large intestine, or colon, and rectum.

It can cause pain, bloating, and diarrhea during flare-ups, and often few or no symptoms between episodes.

Specific foods or eating habits don't cause ulcerative colitis, but they can make it worse. Here are some common foods that can exacerbate ulcerative colitis symptoms.