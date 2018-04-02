10 Easy Dinner Recipes for People With Diabetes
Try these healthy, easy, and tasty dinner recipes from the American Diabetes Association that will keep you full without spiking your sugar levels.
Hot Glazed Pork Chops with Arugula and Walnut Salad
Try this recipe: Hot Glazed Pork Chops with Arugula and Walnut Salad
This succulent pork adds a helping of lean protein to a fiber-rich salad chock full of walnuts and crispy croutons.
Ingredients: orange marmalade, Dijon mustard, hot pepper sauce, boneless pork chops, olive oil, salt, black pepper, arugula, chopped walnuts, reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing, whole-wheat croutons
Calories: 580
Mustard-Crusted Snapper with Tomato and Mint Barley
Try this recipe: Mustard-Crusted Snapper with Tomato and Mint Barley
If you have a hard time finding snapper, you can sub in nearly any fish fillet, like tilapia or sole.
Ingredients: Dijon mustard, grainy mustard, ground cumin, honey, snapper fillets, quick-cooking pearl barley, olive oil, diced onion, diced tomato, fresh mint, salt, black pepper
Calories: 490
Shrimp and Mushroom Pizza
Try this recipe: Shrimp and Mushroom Pizza
Pizza is great, and it's even better topped with a shrimp-and-arugula salad.
Ingredients: whole-wheat pizza base, tomatoes, reduced-fat Swiss cheese, button mushrooms, green bell pepper, large shrimp, dried oregano, lemon juice, black pepper, baby arugula
Calories: 470
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Try this recipe: Spaghetti and Meatballs
The classic combo of spaghetti and meatballs gets a healthy upgrade with lean bison meat. Feel free to swap the iceberg lettuce with any other green for an extra punch of nutrients.
Ingredients: multigrain bread, ground buffalo, garlic, dried sage, onion, eggs, salt, black pepper, olive oil, low-sodium pasta sauce, whole-wheat spaghetti, iceberg lettuce, reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing
Calories: 560
Ham, Pepper, and Pineapple Broiler Packet
Try this recipe: Ham, Pepper, and Pineapple Broiler Packet
This easy dish needs little more than four minutes in the broiler to simmer in it's own juices before it's ready to eat.
Ingredients: extra-lean diced ham, green bell pepper, frozen pineapple cubes, canola oil, pre-cooked whole-grain rice, green onion, garlic salt
Calories: 330
Knife and Fork Turkey-Corn Tortillas
Try this recipe: Knife and Fork Turkey-Corn Tortillas
Turkey may be a leaner meat, but these tortillas are still packed with all the usual Mexican flavors.
Ingredients: lean ground turkey, frozen corn, ground cumin, medium picante sauce, cilantro, corn tortillas, romaine lettuce, reduced-fat sharp cheddar cheese, lime
Calories: 330
Mexican Shrimp With Lime
Try this recipe: Mexican Shrimp with Lime
The flavors on this Mexican-inspired shrimp may be simple, but that doesn't make them any less bold.
Ingredients: onion, raw shrimp, light butter, chili powder, ground cumin, lemon pepper seasoning, fresh cilantro, lime
Calories: 190
Sirloin Strips with Blue Cheese Rotini
Try this recipe: Sirloin Strips with Blue Cheese Rotini
Juicy strips of top sirloin make this healthier pasta dish super filling and abundantly tasty.
Ingredients: whole-grain rotini, canola oil, top sirloin steak, reduced-fat blue cheese, green onion, dried rosemary, salt, black pepper
Calories: 390
Sriracha-Roasted Pork with Sweet Potatoes
Try this recipe: Sriracha-Roasted Pork with Sweet Potatoes
With just four ingredients, this tasty dish takes just 10 minutes of prep work for a quick-and-easy weeknight meal.
Ingredients: pork tenderloin, sweet potatoes, honey, sriracha
Calories: 280
Crab Cake
Try this recipe: Crab Cake
Try them as a quick snack or a hearty lunch, because at just 100 calories, these lighter crab cakes are as versatile as they are delicious.
Ingredients: lump crabmeat, Dijon mustard, margarine, egg, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, cayenne pepper, Tabasco sauce, bread crumbs, lemon wedges
Calories: 100
Recipes excerpted from the American Diabetes Association's The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook ©2018, The Complete Month of Meals Collection ©2017, Designed for One ©2017, and The 4-Ingredient Diabetes Cookbook, 2nd Edition ©2016 by Nancy S. Hughes. Available at ShopDiabetes.org, in bookstores, or by calling 1-800-232-6733.