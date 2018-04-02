10 Easy Dinner Recipes for People With Diabetes

By Rob Tutton Updated April 02, 2018
Credit: Tara Donne/The Complete Month of Meals Collection

Try these healthy, easy, and tasty dinner recipes from the American Diabetes Association that will keep you full without spiking your sugar levels.

Hot Glazed Pork Chops with Arugula and Walnut Salad

Credit: Mittera Group/The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook

Hot Glazed Pork Chops with Arugula and Walnut Salad

This succulent pork adds a helping of lean protein to a fiber-rich salad chock full of walnuts and crispy croutons.

Ingredients: orange marmalade, Dijon mustard, hot pepper sauce, boneless pork chops, olive oil, salt, black pepper, arugula, chopped walnuts, reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing, whole-wheat croutons

Calories: 580

Mustard-Crusted Snapper with Tomato and Mint Barley

Credit: Mittera Group/The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook

Mustard-Crusted Snapper with Tomato and Mint Barley

If you have a hard time finding snapper, you can sub in nearly any fish fillet, like tilapia or sole. 

Ingredients: Dijon mustard, grainy mustard, ground cumin, honey, snapper fillets, quick-cooking pearl barley, olive oil, diced onion, diced tomato, fresh mint, salt, black pepper

Calories: 490

Shrimp and Mushroom Pizza

Credit: Mittera Group/The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook

Shrimp and Mushroom Pizza

Pizza is great, and it's even better topped with a shrimp-and-arugula salad. 

Ingredients: whole-wheat pizza base, tomatoes, reduced-fat Swiss cheese, button mushrooms, green bell pepper, large shrimp, dried oregano, lemon juice, black pepper, baby arugula

Calories: 470

Spaghetti and Meatballs

Credit: Mittera Group/The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook

Spaghetti and Meatballs

The classic combo of spaghetti and meatballs gets a healthy upgrade with lean bison meat. Feel free to swap the iceberg lettuce with any other green for an extra punch of nutrients.

Ingredients: multigrain bread, ground buffalo, garlic, dried sage, onion, eggs, salt, black pepper, olive oil, low-sodium pasta sauce, whole-wheat spaghetti, iceberg lettuce, reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing

Calories: 560

Ham, Pepper, and Pineapple Broiler Packet

Credit: Mittera/Designed for One

Ham, Pepper, and Pineapple Broiler Packet

This easy dish needs little more than four minutes in the broiler to simmer in it's own juices before it's ready to eat. 

Ingredients: extra-lean diced ham, green bell pepper, frozen pineapple cubes, canola oil, pre-cooked whole-grain rice, green onion, garlic salt

Calories: 330

Knife and Fork Turkey-Corn Tortillas

Credit: Mittera/Designed for One

Knife and Fork Turkey-Corn Tortillas

Turkey may be a leaner meat, but these tortillas are still packed with all the usual Mexican flavors. 

Ingredients: lean ground turkey, frozen corn, ground cumin, medium picante sauce, cilantro, corn tortillas, romaine lettuce, reduced-fat sharp cheddar cheese, lime

Calories: 330

Mexican Shrimp With Lime

Credit: Mittera/Designed for One

Mexican Shrimp with Lime

The flavors on this Mexican-inspired shrimp may be simple, but that doesn't make them any less bold.  

Ingredients: onion, raw shrimp, light butter, chili powder, ground cumin, lemon pepper seasoning, fresh cilantro, lime

Calories: 190

Sirloin Strips with Blue Cheese Rotini

Credit: Mittera/Designed for One

Sirloin Strips with Blue Cheese Rotini

Juicy strips of top sirloin make this healthier pasta dish super filling and abundantly tasty. 

Ingredients: whole-grain rotini, canola oil, top sirloin steak, reduced-fat blue cheese, green onion, dried rosemary, salt, black pepper

Calories: 390

Sriracha-Roasted Pork with Sweet Potatoes

Credit: Tara Donne/The 4-Ingredient Diabetes Cookbook

Sriracha-Roasted Pork with Sweet Potatoes

With just four ingredients, this tasty dish takes just 10 minutes of prep work for a quick-and-easy weeknight meal.

Ingredients: pork tenderloin, sweet potatoes, honey, sriracha

Calories: 280

Crab Cake

Credit: Tara Donne/The Complete Month of Meals Collection

Crab Cake

Try them as a quick snack or a hearty lunch, because at just 100 calories, these lighter crab cakes are as versatile as they are delicious.

Ingredients: lump crabmeat, Dijon mustard, margarine, egg, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, cayenne pepper, Tabasco sauce, bread crumbs, lemon wedges

Calories: 100

Recipes excerpted from the American Diabetes Association's The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook ©2018, The Complete Month of Meals Collection ©2017,  Designed for One ©2017, and The 4-Ingredient Diabetes Cookbook, 2nd Edition ©2016 by Nancy S. Hughes. Available at ShopDiabetes.org, in bookstores, or by calling 1-800-232-6733.

By Rob Tutton