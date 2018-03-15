3 Easy Desserts for People With Diabetes

By Rob Tutton Updated March 15, 2018
Credit: Tara Donne/The 4-Ingredient Diabetes Cookbook
Living with diabetes doesn't necessarily mean skipping dessert. Try these low-sugar recipes when your sweet tooth strikes from the American Diabetes Association.
Sweet Tart Raspberry Phyllo Bites

Try this recipe: Sweet Tart Raspberry Phyllo Bites

Light and airy phyllo dough filled with frozen berries and jam is a simple treat that, with just 180 calories, is yummy without being indulgent.

Ingredients: frozen raspberries, strawberry fruit spread, vanilla extract, phyllo shells, 2% plain Greek yogurt

Calories: 180

Frozen Banana-Pecan Sandwiches

Credit: Mittera/Designed for One

Try this recipe: Frozen Banana-Pecan Sandwiches

Graham crackers paired with naturally sweet bananas and crunchy toasted pecans make for a classic dessert combo. Bonus: You can whip up a big batch of these to freeze for later.

Ingredients: chopped pecans, banana, vanilla extract, low-fat graham crackers

Calories: 160

Frozen Chocolate Peanut Butter Layered Pie

Credit: Tara Donne/The 4-Ingredient Diabetes Cookbook

Try this recipe: Frozen Chocolate Peanut Butter Layered Pie

It's hard to find a dessert that doesn't benefit from the addition of peanut butter. Top this tasty treat with crumbled wafer cookies and your choice of caramel or chocolate syrup.

Ingredients: chocolate wafer cookies, fat-free frozen yogurt or ice cream, reduced-fat creamy peanut butter, caramel or chocolate syrup

Calories: 190

Recipes excerpted from Designed for One ©2017 by the American Diabetes Association and The 4-Ingredient Diabetes Cookbook, 2nd Edition ©2016 by Nancy S. Hughes. Available at ShopDiabetes.org, in bookstores, or by calling 1-800-232-6733.

By Rob Tutton