Diabetes-Friendly Desserts

First, the good news. If you've been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes , you can eat dessert. But the reality is that you do have to choose carefully, limit your portions, and it's probably best to save them for special occasions. That said, here are 10 dessert recipes to consider making the next time you need a sweet treat. They use simple substitutions to cut the fat, calories, and sugar. Make sure to cut back on other carbs during your meal to leave room for your dessert.