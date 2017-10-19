18 Celebrities With Type 2 Diabetes

When Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe was diagnosed with diabetes, she took charge of her health, secretly going under the knife after more than a decade of trying to lose weight naturally. "I truly didn't want to worry about all the effects that go along with diabetes," she told People. "I genuinely [would] worry all the time about losing my toes."

Since having bariatric surgery in 2016, the Brooklyn-born actress, beloved for her breakout role in the 2009 film Precious, continued to make positive lifestyle changes by working with a nutritionist and amping up her fitness regimen.