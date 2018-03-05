11 Celebs With Thyroid Disease–and How They Knew Something Was Wrong

Kudos to this supermodel for standing up to body shamers! Hadid’s recent tweets cut through Internet trolls’ snarky remarks about her “too thin” appearance by revealing the real reason for her weight loss.

Hadid began modeling at age 17, before being diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease, the most common cause of hypothyroidism in the U.S.

“Those of u who called me ‘too big for the industry’ were seeing inflammation & water retention due to that,” the 22-year-old clapped back.