Tamar Braxton Hospitalized With 'Several' Blood Clots in Both Lungs

For the second time this season Dancing With The Stars has lost a contestant due to health problems. First it was Kim Zolciak-Biermann,who bowed out due to a mini-stroke, and now Tamar Braxton is doing the same—on account of another emergency health issue.

Braxton took to Instagram Wednesday morning to share a sad-faced hospital photo of herself alongside her DWTS partner Val Chmerkovskiy, announcing her decision to withdraw from the ABC competition series.

"As you all know I will be the first to always encourage anyone to push through any obstacle that comes along one's way. But in this case, my health is my current obstacle. And in TRUE #tamartian form I must go about this the exact same way as I would anything else,” she wrote in the photo's caption.

The R&B singer was rushed to the hospital during a dress rehearsal for Monday’s episode with what was believed to be pneumonia and exhaustion. But Braxton revealed in her post that the source of her symptoms was actually a collection of "several" blood clots, also known as pulmonary embolisms, in both of her lungs.

Pulmonary embolism, which can be life-threatening, often starts as a blood clot in the deep veins in the legs, or other parts of the body (known as deep vein thrombosis). After forming in the leg, these clots can break off and travel to the lungs.

The most common symptoms of pulmonary embolism are chest pain, shortness of breath, and coughing, but they can vary widely depending on the size of the clot and your general health. Other signs include fever, excessive sweating, dizziness, and rapid heartbeat.

Pain or unexplained swelling in your leg is a sign that a blood clot has formed and could later become a pulmonary embolism.

In her post, Braxton thanked her “boo” Chmerkovskiy “for being beyond a friend, brother and the BEST partner EVER,” during this difficult time while also giving a shout out to her fans and a quick bit of advice.

“Take care of yourselves... I love you and thank you ALL for your support."

Dance pro Sharna Burgess told People that Braxton had been "getting more and more sick throughout the week" but was "fighting it so hard because she wanted to be here."

Pulmonary embolism is very dangerous: a very large clot can lead to sudden death, and even smaller clots, if not dealt with, can cause complications like the death of lung tissue. The good news is that prompt treatment with blood thinners or surgery to remove the clot (if needed), greatly reduces the chances of serious problems.

