As long as you're a living, breathing human being, you're going to experience stress at some point in your life—it's your body's reaction to a challenge or demand, according to MedlinePlus.

It's a completely normal feeling, and it may even be good for you at times (think: helping you to avoid dangerous situations). But when it lasts for a long time, it can put you at risk for some pretty serious health issues, like high blood pressure, depression or anxiety, and even chronic skin issues.

Though you might know a few of your specific stress triggers—like work deadlines or fights with your spouse—it could be sneaking into your life in other unexpected ways. Here, 21 different things in your life that could be causing you unnecessary stress.