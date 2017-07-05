11 Tricks That Will Help You Really, Truly Relax

One person's nirvana is another person's noooo. If you don't enjoy these supposedly blissful activities, take heart—you're not alone.

1. Gardening: Weeds! Bugs! Heat! Ugh!

2. Breakfast in bed:Not so chill when we have to worry about spilling OJ all over the comforter.

3. Taking a bath: Lovely in theory, but in reality, the water gets cold fast, we get distracted by mold on the tile, and the book always falls in.

4. Massages: Kneading tense muscles? Pleasant to some, painful to the rest of us.

5. Shopping: Enjoyable only until we hit the overly lit dressing rooms.

6. Reading the paper on Sunday morning: Thanks, politics, for the blood pressure spike.