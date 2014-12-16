Trust us, you'll be grateful to watch these clips the next time you're on an endless line buying gifts or you're freaking out about getting everything done before you leave for vacation.

6 Hilarious Holiday Videos That Will Help You Beat Stress

Next time you're on an endless line at the store buying gifts or you're freaking out about getting everything done before you leave for vacation, check out these videos and you'll feel just a little more ho, ho, ho.

1. "I Wish It Were Christmas Today:" the Saturday Night Live classic. Be warned, you will not be able to get this song out of your head.

2. Doug the Pug makes it very clear that all he wants for Christmas is food.

3. A tribute to Christmas sweatshirts and sweatpants. Yes, sweatshirts and sweatpants.

4. Jimmy Kimmel's "I Gave My Kids A Terrible Present" prank is funny every single time. (Do not try this at home.)

5. The Muppets' most colorful (and curmudgeonly) characters sing "Ringing of the Bells."