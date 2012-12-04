Stress is what happens when you're introduced to a challenge or demand in life—it results in physical or emotional tension, according to the US National Library of Medicine's MedlinePlus resource.

It's a normal feeling that has evolved over a millennium to protect you from danger. Also known as the flight-or-fight response, it gets the body ready for action. So if you're in danger, the brain's hypothalamus sends triggers—both chemical and along the nerves—to the adrenals, which are glands that sit on top of each kidney like a hat perched on a head.

The adrenals then churn out hormones, such as cortisol, which raise blood pressure and blood sugar (among other things). This is dandy if you need to outrun a hungry lion, less so if the perceived threat is a looming layoff.

Despite the fact that it happens to everyone, stress can still be harmful to health if occurs over a long period of time. Here are the ways stress can affect your health—and what you can do about it.