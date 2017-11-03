Why Drugstore Shopping Is Like Therapy for Me

There’s a place I visit to relax and escape the pressures of life. It’s always bright and inviting there, and everyone knows my name. It is called CVS. OK, I exaggerate; not every staffer knows me. But Crystal at the register does. “Hi, Ellen! How are you today?” “Great!” I chirp. “Nice to be back!” And I mean it. Most of my friends enjoy some form of shopping therapy— Target therapy, Trader Joe’s therapy, and, of course, shoe store therapy. But drugstores are my happy place.

The thrill of the hunt

For the record: I have a life. And it’s a hectic one in which family and work needs often come ahead of my own. These jaunts are found me time. (Nobody in my family is ever excited to come with me on, say, a dental floss run.) I’ll check out nail polishes or explore the wondrous gadgets in the “As Seen on TV” section. There’s always the joy of the find: Ooh, gel cushions that make high heels more comfortable! While scientists have yet to do a study on Walgreens addiction, research points to certain personality types who are more prone to shopping till they drop. Extroverts may buy to express their individuality, and anxious types to self-soothe. I fall in the middle, making me a semi-neurotic extrovert who gets entirely too excited by bonus CVS bucks.

Order, restored