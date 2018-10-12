16 Pampering Gifts for a Friend in Need of Self-Care
Gifts to help her relax
A gift certificate for a day at the spa is an obvious way to treat someone who could stand to relax a little, but if she's really time-strapped, there's a good chance that gift will just gather dust in a desk drawer. Whether she's a high-power executive, a frazzled mom, or simply stressed by all that the holidays bring, these gifts will make it easy to unwind in the comfort of her own home.
L’Artisan Parfumeur Provence Ball
Not your average diffuser: This hand-carved terra-cotta sphere houses crystals that emit notes of lavender, basil, and rosemary.
Lano Holiday Hand Duo Pack and Lemonaid Bauble
This way to silky-smooth hands and a pillowy pout.
Pendleton Spider Rock Wool Throw
Wrap someone special in this soft, warm Native American–inspired blanket.
Vionic Marley Slippers
With these incredible slippers, a combo of suede, wool, and amazing arch support makes you feel like you’re giving your feet a toasty hug.
Kiehl's Calendula & Aloe Soothing Hydration Masque
The next-best thing to a day at the spa. This gel mask contains calendula flower petals and aloe vera to instantly soothe dry, parched skin on contact, and works well for all skin types.
Hand Knitted Cable Style Dori Pouf
Encourage her to relax and put her feet up with this chic knitted pouf, available in 13 versatile shades.
Pinzon Faux Fur Throw Blanket
A soft, cozy throw is always a welcome gift. This faux fur blanket (available in three neutral hues) looks luxe, but rings in under $40.
Herbivore Botanicals Coco Rose Coconut Oil Body Polish
The combination of virgin coconut oil and Moroccan rose gently exfoliates for enviably smooth, soft skin—perfect for those cold winter months. Bonus: the natural formula is free of parabens.
Jonathan Adler Women's Pop Bourbon Candle
Not only does this Jonathan Adler candle smell amazing (it has notes of cognac, plum, and cedar), but it doubles as a gorgeous home accent, thanks to the chic mirrored glass cup. Even better: it has a long burn time, so she can use enjoy it long after the holidays have ended.
Zuo Modern Pearl Table Lamp
An unexpected (but lovely) gift, this pearl table lamp delivers a soft, calming glow that will instantly take her home from chaotic to blissful.
Homedics Ellia Gather Ultrasonic Diffuser
Adding aromatherapy to your self-care routine can help enhance your relaxation and melt stress away. This ceramic woven diffuser adds style to any room. It delivers the scent of essential oils, and also has a remote-powered light that changes color. The device can also play a variety of soothing sounds.
Caswell-Massey Verbena Bar Soap Set
If you want something that appears luxe and expensive without the price tag to match, look no further. These bar soaps come wrapped in colorful packaging. Snag a few and wrap them with a bow or slip a single bar into a stocking—either way, it’s a win.
Pottery Barn Faux Fur Slippers
Fight the winter blues and cold feet with these creamy white slippers. The touch of faux fur—which comes in four colors, with at least one to satisfy even the pickiest person on your list—dresses them up, but it’s the super soft, cushy fabric that will delight whoever opens up this gift.
Jonathan Adler Eyes Jet Set Travel Kit
Catch some z’s on the go with this chic embroidered eye mask, which comes in a drawstring pouch with earplugs. Perfect for your globetrotting BFF.
Everlane Cashmere Square V-Neck Cardigan
What’s better than being enveloped in cozy cashmere on a winter day? Nothing at all.
Ren Moroccan Rose Duo Gift
Treat someone to this lavish set. The intoxicating aroma of Moroccan rose will transform their bathroom to a spa when they crack open the body wash and after they step out of the shower, their softened skin will be taken a step further when the super hydrating body lotion is applied.