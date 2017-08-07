How to Keep Your Lungs Healthy, According to Pulmonologists

Even though the heart gets a lot of attention, healthy lungs are also crucial for overall health—particularly in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“You don’t say ‘My lungs bleed for you,’” says Patricia Finn, MD, the Earl M. Bane professor and chair of the Department of Medicine at the University of Illinois at Chicago. But “there’s a lot of interaction between the rest of your body and your lungs.”

Luckily, a heart-healthy lifestyle is also great for the lungs. But if your health habits aren’t up to par, or you’re putting your lungs in harm’s way, you could be at greater risk for lung infections and disease.

Here’s what to do, or avoid doing, to keep your lungs in tip-top shape: