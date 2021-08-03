HOW TO QUIT SMOKING
How to Quit Smoking
Some combination of drugs, stop-smoking aids, counseling, support, and habit changes will work for you. Maybe not the first time, but maybe this time.

Smoking
30-Day Countdown to Quit Smoking
Is your approaching quit date giving you cold feet? These 30 reasons to quit will keep you motivated
Smoking
10 Creative Ways Smokers Finally Kicked the Habit
If a Facebook group created by his son attracts 1 million people, John Mellencamp swears he&#39;ll quit smoking once and for all. But you don&#39;t have to be a rock star to find creative ways to quit smoking—though you&#39;ll feel like one when you do. Here, some ex-smokers share the creative things that finally helped them kick the habit.
Smoking
What Kind of Smoker Are You?
Smokers may have different reasons for lighting up, but they all have one thing in common: They should quit. Knowing why you smoke may be the first step in that direction. Check out these profiles of the seven most common types of smokers. Which one are you?

