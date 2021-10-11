Named for the Latin word for "spotted"—since smallpox patients develop raised bumps— smallpox is classified in two ways: variola major and variola minor. Variola major is considered to be the most severe form and is accompanied with a high fever and rashes on more places on the body. There are four subtypes of variola major: ordinary, modified, flat, and hemorrhagic. Variola minor is more uncommon and less severe and lead to death rates of one percent or less, according to the Food & Drug Administration (FDA).